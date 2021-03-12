NEET Exam Date Announced, Medical Entrance Exam To Be Held On August 1

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET 2021, for admission to undergraduate medicine, will be held on August 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the date for the MBBS entrance examination on its official website, nta.ac.in. The online application process will begin shortly. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS/BDS programmes will have to apply for the entrance examination by registering on the admission portal, ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET 2021 will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode and only once a year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To be eligible to appear for the undergraduate medical entrance exam, the candidate must be between 17 and 25 years old and must have qualified Class 12 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English as core subjects from a recognised board. Those who will be appearing for Class 12 board exams this year will also be eligible for the entrance test.

The candidates will have to submit a list of scanned documents along with the application form such as Class 10 and Class 12 certificates and mark sheets, copy of Aadhar card, passport number, ration card number, bank account details, scanned images of passport-size photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression.

NEET will be held for admissions into MBBS and BDS courses offered by the approved or recognised medical, dental and other institutes in India.