NEET 2021 Cut-Off For General Category Drops For UG Medical Courses
The NEET 2021 cut-off marks for students under all the categories have decreased. The NEET cut-off 2021 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021.
The NEET 2021 cut-off marks for students under all the categories have decreased. The NEET cut-off 2021 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off 2021 for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET 2021.
Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & Category. Click Here
Also, the NEET cut-off 2021 for PwD categories has increased from 146-129 for unreserved and EWS candidates to 137-122 this year. For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2021 has dropped to 121-108 from 128-113 in NEET result 2020.
The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2021 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.
NEET 2021 Cut-Off Comparison
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET Cut-Off 2021
NEET 2020 Cut-Off
General/ EWS
50th
720-138
720-147
General-PH
45th
137-122
146-129
SC
40th
137-108
146-113
ST
40th
137-108
146-113
OBC
40th
137-108
146-113
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
121-108
128-113
After much speculation on NEET result date and time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET result today, November 1. Students who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12 will now be able to check and access the NEET result from neet.nta.nic.in.