NEET 2021 Cut-Off For General Category Drops For UG Medical Courses

NEET 2021 cut-off drops

The NEET 2021 cut-off marks for students under all the categories have decreased. The NEET cut-off 2021 for unreserved category students has gone down from 720-147 in NEET 2020 to 720-138 in NEET 2021. The NEET cut-off 2021 for students belonging to reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 146-113 last year to 137-108 in NEET 2021.

Also, the NEET cut-off 2021 for PwD categories has increased from 146-129 for unreserved and EWS candidates to 137-122 this year. For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off 2021 has dropped to 121-108 from 128-113 in NEET result 2020.

The NEET MBBS/ BDS cut-off 2021 for General category candidates is 50th, while for OBC, SC and ST, it is 40th.

NEET 2021 Cut-Off Comparison

Category Cut off percentile NEET Cut-Off 2021 NEET 2020 Cut-Off General/ EWS 50th 720-138 720-147 General-PH 45th 137-122 146-129 SC 40th 137-108 146-113 ST 40th 137-108 146-113 OBC 40th 137-108 146-113 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 121-108 128-113

After much speculation on NEET result date and time, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the NEET result today, November 1. Students who appeared for the medical entrance test on September 12 will now be able to check and access the NEET result from neet.nta.nic.in.