NEET 2021 Counselling: Updates On MCC Counselling Schedule, AIIMS Reservation

Updates on NEET UG counselling schedule, AIIMS reservation

NEET 2021 counselling will start soon for admission to undergraduate medical courses at mcc.nic.in. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) schedule will be updated on the official website of MCC. Students scoring above the NEET 2021 cut-off can register online at mcc.nic.in for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses in the country. NEET 2021 UG counselling process is basic and consists of registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances & Make Your college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click Here



Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

NEET counselling under the 15 per cent all India quota include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune.

While for the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to state government and private dental, medical colleges. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will administer the NEET UG counselling on behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee.

MCC Counselling 2021: AIIMS Reservation

AIIMS adhere to the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to AIQ:

SC- 15 per cent

ST- 7.5 per cent

OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)

PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation

EWS- 10 per cent