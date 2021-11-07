NEET 2021 Counselling To Start Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges
NEET UG Counselling: Students allotted seats under NEET counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.
The NEET counselling for undergraduate medical admission will start soon. The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies are yet to announce the NEET UG counselling dates. Medical aspirants qualified to participate in the NEET 2021 counselling can check the list of best medical and dental colleges.
The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical and dental colleges as per NIRF 2021.
NEET 2021 Counselling: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF 2021
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal
NEET UG Counselling: List Of Best Dental Colleges As Per NIRF 2021
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad
SRM Dental College, Chennai