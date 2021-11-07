  • Home
NEET 2021 Counselling To Start Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges

NEET UG Counselling: Students allotted seats under NEET counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 7, 2021 1:26 pm IST

NEET 2021 Counselling To Start Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges
NEET 2021 counselling soon, list of top medical, dental colleges
New Delhi:

The NEET counselling for undergraduate medical admission will start soon. The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies are yet to announce the NEET UG counselling dates. Medical aspirants qualified to participate in the NEET 2021 counselling can check the list of best medical and dental colleges.

Students allotted seats under NEET counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.

Also Read || NEET Counselling 2021: Websites For State Quota, AIQ Medical Admission

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical and dental colleges as per NIRF 2021.

NEET 2021 Counselling: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF 2021

  1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

  2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

  3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

  4. National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

  5. Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

  6. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  7. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

  8. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry

  9. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

  10. Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

NEET UG Counselling: List Of Best Dental Colleges As Per NIRF 2021

  1. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

  2. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

  3. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

  4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

  5. King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

  6. A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

  7. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

  8. Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

  9. SDM College of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Dharwad

  10. SRM Dental College, Chennai

