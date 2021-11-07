NEET 2021 Counselling To Start Soon; Check List Of Top Medical, Dental Colleges

NEET 2021 counselling soon, list of top medical, dental colleges

The NEET counselling for undergraduate medical admission will start soon. The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies are yet to announce the NEET UG counselling dates. Medical aspirants qualified to participate in the NEET 2021 counselling can check the list of best medical and dental colleges.

Students allotted seats under NEET counselling will be required to accept the seats by uploading all required documents and paying the seat acceptance fees within the due date.

The Ministry of Education releases National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) every year. These are the lists of top medical and dental colleges as per NIRF 2021.

NEET 2021 Counselling: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF 2021

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Christian Medical College, Vellore National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry King George`s Medical University, Lucknow Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal

NEET UG Counselling: List Of Best Dental Colleges As Per NIRF 2021