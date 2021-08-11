NEET 2021 Correction Window Opens Today, Exam In September

NEET 2021 application correction window will begin at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021 application form correction window begins today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the medical exam on September 12 and the registration process ended on Tuesday, August 10. Those who submitted their exam forms during the application period can edit the details and re-upload documents, if there is an error, during the NEET 2021 application correction window. The facility will be available at neet.nia.nic.in.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

NEET 2021 correction window will be available up to 2 pm on August 14.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The NEET 2021 application window was extended till August 10 from August 6. On the last day, the website went under maintenance for a few hours. Students, who were yet to submit their forms or pay the exam fee, took to social media and asked for an extension of the application period.

The website was made live soon after. However, the NTA has not extended the NEET application window again.

NEET correction window will be available either through a link at neet.nta.nic.in or through the candidates’ login window. Follow these steps to edit your application form.

How To Use NEET 2021 Correction Facility

Go to neet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed. Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form.

NEET 2021 admit card will be issued after August 14, once the application correction facility ends. The admit card will mention candidates’ exam city, exam centre details and exam day instructions, among other information.

In case of an error in the NEET admit card, students should immediately get in touch with the NTA and report it.