NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Here’s What You Can Edit

NEET 2021 application form correction window available at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021: The application form correction facility of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET) 2021 will be closed at 2 pm tomorrow, August 14. The National Testing Agency has allowed students, who had submitted their exam forms on or before August 10, to make changes to the application forms.

Students are allowed to edit name, contact and address details, category, nationality, PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, etc and re-upload supporting documents during the correction window.

“Online information provided by candidates like name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, nationality, PwBD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, etc. will be treated as correct/final. Any request for changes in information after the closure of the correction period will not be considered by NTA under any circumstances. Any candidate found to mislead by providing inaccurate information will be debarred from taking the examination,” the NTA said.

“Once finally submitted, particulars in certain specific fields may be changed only during the correction window. After that, no communication in this regard would be entertained, it further said.

How To Use NEET 2021 Correction Window

Go to neet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘Correction Registration Form’ option Login with your application ID, password Click on the option to edit the form under ‘Correction in Application Form Particulars’ Make the changes and save it Download the confirmation page and take a printout

NEET 2021 admit card will be issued anytime after August 14. The exam is scheduled for September 12.