NEET 2021: Check Cut-Off Scores From Last Year

Check NEET 2021 Cut-Off Scores From Last Year

Last year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) cut-off scores for unreserved and EWS category candidates increased to 720-147 in NEET from 701-134 in NEET 2019. For the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, the NEET cut-off had gone up to 146-113 from 133-107 in 2019. NEET cut-off for the PwD category candidates had risen too.

For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC, and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off has gone up to 128-113 from 119-107 in 2019.

Check Last Year’s NEET Cut-Off Score

While the NEET MBBS/BDS cut-off 2020 for General category candidates was 50th, for OBC, SC and ST it was 40th.



Category Cut off percentile NEET 2020 cut-off scores Number of candidates General 50th 720-147 682406 General-PH 45th 146-129 99 SC 40th 146-113 19572 ST 40th 146-113 7837 OBC 40th 146-113 61265 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321

Soon after the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the NEET result, the authorities begin the NEET counseling. It is held in online mode for 15% of all India quota seats. The concerned authorities will release the detailed NEET 2020 counseling schedule soon.