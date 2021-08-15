NEET 2021: Check Cut-Off Scores From Last Year

Last year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) cut-off scores for unreserved and EWS category candidates increased to 720-147 in NEET from 701-134 in NEET 2019.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 15, 2021 5:54 pm IST

Check NEET 2021 Cut-Off Scores From Last Year
New Delhi:

Last year, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) cut-off scores for unreserved and EWS category candidates increased to 720-147 in NEET from 701-134 in NEET 2019. For the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, the NEET cut-off had gone up to 146-113 from 133-107 in 2019. NEET cut-off for the PwD category candidates had risen too.

For the differently-abled among the OBC, SC, and ST candidates, the NEET cut-off has gone up to 128-113 from 119-107 in 2019.

Check Last Year’s NEET Cut-Off Score

While the NEET MBBS/BDS cut-off 2020 for General category candidates was 50th, for OBC, SC and ST it was 40th.


Category

Cut off percentile

NEET 2020 cut-off scores

Number of candidates

General

50th

720-147

682406

General-PH

45th

146-129

99

SC

40th

146-113

19572

ST

40th

146-113

7837

OBC

40th

146-113

61265

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

128-113

321

Soon after the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases the NEET result, the authorities begin the NEET counseling. It is held in online mode for 15% of all India quota seats. The concerned authorities will release the detailed NEET 2020 counseling schedule soon.

NEET Exam 2021
