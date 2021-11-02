NEET 2021: Check Category Wise Cut-Off; Updates On Counselling

NEET counselling 2021 will begin shortly

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 will begin shortly for the students who have qualified the medical entrance exam. Students will get admission to various medical colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER among others through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling.

Along with MCC, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and Veterinary Council of India (VCI) also conducts NEET counselling for AYUSH and Veterinary courses, respectively.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET results yesterday, on October 17. The NEET cut-off this year for general category students is 720-138 marks.

NEET UG Category-Wise Cut-Off:

Category Cut off percentile NEET 2021 cut-off scores Number of candidates General 50th 720-138 770864 General-PwD 45th 137-122 313 OBC 40th 137-108

66978 OBC-PwD 40th 121-108 157 ST 40th 137-108 9312 ST-PwD 40th 121-108 14 SC 40th 137-108 22385 SC-PwD 40th 121-108 59 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 321





Students get admission to undergraduate medical courses under the respective categories on the basis of their all India rank as per the NEET merit list released by the NTA.

NEET Category-Wise Quota:

Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

PwBD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

To get admission to undergraduate medical or dental courses through the NEET counselling, students will be required to register themselves on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Students will also need to submit the asked documents including educational certificates, caste certificate (if mentioned) among others for the verifications. Students will also submit a self declaration along with the documents.