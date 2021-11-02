NEET 2021: Check Category Wise Cut-Off; Updates On Counselling
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 will begin shortly for the students who have qualified the medical entrance exam.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 will begin shortly for the students who have qualified the medical entrance exam. Students will get admission to various medical colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER among others through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling.
Along with MCC, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and Veterinary Council of India (VCI) also conducts NEET counselling for AYUSH and Veterinary courses, respectively.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET results yesterday, on October 17. The NEET cut-off this year for general category students is 720-138 marks.
NEET UG Category-Wise Cut-Off:
Category
Cut off percentile
NEET 2021 cut-off scores
Number of candidates
General
50th
720-138
770864
General-PwD
45th
137-122
313
OBC
40th
137-108
66978
OBC-PwD
40th
121-108
157
ST
40th
137-108
9312
ST-PwD
40th
121-108
14
SC
40th
137-108
22385
SC-PwD
40th
121-108
59
SC/ST/OBC-PH
40th
128-113
321
Students get admission to undergraduate medical courses under the respective categories on the basis of their all India rank as per the NEET merit list released by the NTA.
NEET Category-Wise Quota:
Schedule Caste- 15 per cent
Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent
PwBD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation
OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)
EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)
To get admission to undergraduate medical or dental courses through the NEET counselling, students will be required to register themselves on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.
Students will also need to submit the asked documents including educational certificates, caste certificate (if mentioned) among others for the verifications. Students will also submit a self declaration along with the documents.