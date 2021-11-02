  • Home
NEET 2021: Check Category Wise Cut-Off; Updates On Counselling

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 will begin shortly for the students who have qualified the medical entrance exam.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 2, 2021 3:34 pm IST

New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 will begin shortly for the students who have qualified the medical entrance exam. Students will get admission to various medical colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER among others through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Along with MCC, AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) and Veterinary Council of India (VCI) also conducts NEET counselling for AYUSH and Veterinary courses, respectively.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET results yesterday, on October 17. The NEET cut-off this year for general category students is 720-138 marks.

NEET UG Category-Wise Cut-Off:

Category

Cut off percentile

NEET 2021 cut-off scores

Number of candidates

General

50th

720-138

770864

General-PwD

45th

137-122

313

OBC

40th

137-108


66978

OBC-PwD

40th

121-108

157

ST

40th

137-108

9312

ST-PwD

40th

121-108

14

SC

40th

137-108

22385

SC-PwD

40th

121-108

59

SC/ST/OBC-PH

40th

128-113

321


Students get admission to undergraduate medical courses under the respective categories on the basis of their all India rank as per the NEET merit list released by the NTA.

NEET Category-Wise Quota:

  • Schedule Caste- 15 per cent

  • Schedule Tribe- 7.5 per cent

  • PwBD- 5 per cent Horizontal Reservation

  • OBC (Non- Creamy Layer)- 27 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

  • EWS- 10 per cent (Only in national institutes or central universities)

To get admission to undergraduate medical or dental courses through the NEET counselling, students will be required to register themselves on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Students will also need to submit the asked documents including educational certificates, caste certificate (if mentioned) among others for the verifications. Students will also submit a self declaration along with the documents.

Click here for more Education News
NEET Counselling 2021
