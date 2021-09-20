NEET 2021: Centre's Plea Over OBC Reservation In Supreme Court Today

NEET 2021: Supreme Court of India will hear today the Centre's plea

The Supreme Court of India will hear today the Centre's plea against the Madras High Court's observation that the notification on grant of 10 per cent quota to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in all-India quota (AIQ) seats of medical colleges would require approval of the Supreme Court.

The Madras High Court had on August 25 approved the notification issued by the Centre on July 29 providing 27 per cent reservation to OBC candidates for admission in central medical colleges under the all-India quota (AIQ).

However, the high court had noted that the inclusion of a further 10 per cent for economically weaker sections (EWS) would require the approval of the Supreme Court. To this extent, the reservation for the EWS has to be regarded as impermissible till such approval is obtained.

With regard to 10% reservation for EWS, the high court had said: "The additional reservation provided for economically weaker sections in the notification of July 29, 2021 cannot be permitted, except with the approval of the Supreme Court in such regard."

The Centre had on September 3 approached the top court against the high court's observation. The plea is listed for hearing today before a bench comprising justices DY Chandrachud and B V Nagarathna.

In addition to the Centre's appeal, the top court would also hear pleas filed by Neil Aurelio Nunes and Yash Tekwani pertaining to the notification issued on July 29.

(With PTI inputs)