NEET 2021: Books Recommended To Prepare For Medical Entrance Exam

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 dates are expected to be announced soon by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Meanwhile the medical candidates have been preparing for the entrance test on the basis of previous year question papers and syllabus. The NEET syllabus is usually based on Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) topics. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be sharing the final syllabus along with the NEET 2021 dates.

There is a list of suggestions for NEET 2021 books to help MBBS candidates prepare for the examination.

Chemistry

The major topics often included in Chemistry are solid state, solutions, electrochemistry, surface chemistry, all chapters on elements, organic compounds, bio-molecules, polymers, atom, elements, bonding, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry and periodic tables.

Few books covering these topics are-

NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

Physics

Major topics included in Physics section are thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, energy, power, law of motion, kinematics and physical world, atoms and Nuclei, matter and radiation, Optics, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current.

Some of the recommended books for NEET 2021 Physics section are-

NCERT Physics Classes 9 and 11

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

Objective Physics By DC Pandey

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Biology

The usual syllabus for Biology section is reproduction, genetics and evolution, human welfare, ecology, diversity in the living world, cell formations, plant and human physiology.

Recommended books for NEET Biology paper 2021 are-