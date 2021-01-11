NEET 2021: Books Recommended To Prepare For Medical Entrance Exam

  • Home
The NEET syllabus is usually based on Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) topics. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be sharing the final syllabus along with the NEET 2021 dates. There is also a list of suggestions for NEET 2021 books.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 11, 2021 3:39 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 dates are expected to be announced soon by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Meanwhile the medical candidates have been preparing for the entrance test on the basis of previous year question papers and syllabus. The NEET syllabus is usually based on Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) topics. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be sharing the final syllabus along with the NEET 2021 dates.

Read More: NEET 2021 Memes Abound On Twitter As Students Await Exam Date

There is a list of suggestions for NEET 2021 books to help MBBS candidates prepare for the examination.

Chemistry

The major topics often included in Chemistry are solid state, solutions, electrochemistry, surface chemistry, all chapters on elements, organic compounds, bio-molecules, polymers, atom, elements, bonding, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry and periodic tables.

Few books covering these topics are-

  • NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

  • Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

  • ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

  • Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

  • Dinesh Chemistry Guide

  • Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

Physics

Major topics included in Physics section are thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, energy, power, law of motion, kinematics and physical world, atoms and Nuclei, matter and radiation, Optics, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current.

Some of the recommended books for NEET 2021 Physics section are-

  • NCERT Physics Classes 9 and 11

  • Concepts of Physics by HC Verma

  • Objective Physics By DC Pandey

  • Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

  • Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

  • Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Biology

The usual syllabus for Biology section is reproduction, genetics and evolution, human welfare, ecology, diversity in the living world, cell formations, plant and human physiology.

Recommended books for NEET Biology paper 2021 are-

  • NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks

  • NEET Biology topic-wise MCQs by SK Singh

  • Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

  • Objective Biology by Dinesh

  • Objective Botany by Ansari

  • Pradeep Guide on Biology

  • GR Bathla publications for Biology

