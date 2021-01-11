NEET 2021: Books Recommended To Prepare For Medical Entrance Exam
The NEET syllabus is usually based on Classes 11 and 12 Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) topics. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be sharing the final syllabus along with the NEET 2021 dates. There is also a list of suggestions for NEET 2021 books.
National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 dates are expected to be announced soon by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. Meanwhile the medical candidates have been preparing for the entrance test on the basis of previous year question papers and syllabus.

Chemistry
The major topics often included in Chemistry are solid state, solutions, electrochemistry, surface chemistry, all chapters on elements, organic compounds, bio-molecules, polymers, atom, elements, bonding, states of matter, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, hydrocarbons, environmental chemistry and periodic tables.
Few books covering these topics are-
NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII
Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
Dinesh Chemistry Guide
Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)
Physics
Major topics included in Physics section are thermodynamics, bulk matter, gravitation, motion of system of particles and rigid bodies, work, energy, power, law of motion, kinematics and physical world, atoms and Nuclei, matter and radiation, Optics, electromagnetics, magnetic effects of current.
Some of the recommended books for NEET 2021 Physics section are-
NCERT Physics Classes 9 and 11
Concepts of Physics by HC Verma
Objective Physics By DC Pandey
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker
Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
Biology
The usual syllabus for Biology section is reproduction, genetics and evolution, human welfare, ecology, diversity in the living world, cell formations, plant and human physiology.
Recommended books for NEET Biology paper 2021 are-
NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks
NEET Biology topic-wise MCQs by SK Singh
Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
Objective Biology by Dinesh
Objective Botany by Ansari
Pradeep Guide on Biology
GR Bathla publications for Biology