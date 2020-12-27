NEET 2021 Aspirants Request For Multiple Attempts From Education Minister

NEET 2021 aspirants request for multiple attempts

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will announce the dates for CBSE Classes 10 and 12 board examinations for 2021 on December 31 at 6pm. This announcement has prompted the secondary and senior secondary students to request the education minister to postpone the examinations in lieu of the time lost due to COVID-19 lockdown and lack of online classes. Though, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 aspirants are also requesting for a clarity of the MBBS entrance examination schedule.

Earlier on December 17, Mr Pokhriyal had clarified that there are no plans to cancel NEET 2021. Students are requesting to conduct NEET 2021 twice in a year and also want reduction in exam syllabus.

One of the NEET 2021 aspirants said, “In the difficult situation of corona ..students were not able to attend the regular classes. We do not urge you to decrease our syllabus but we request you that please conduct NEET 2021 at least twice this time. It would be really better”.

In the difficult situation of corona ..students werenot able to attend the regular classes. We donot urge you to decrease our syllabus but we reuqest you that please conduct #NEET2021 at least twice this time. It would be really better.@DrRPNishank — Raj Kumar Thukral (@RajKumarThukra1) December 27, 2020

Requesting for postponement of NEET 2021 “Please postponed Neet exam to august or September but don't do injustice on us since you are giving four attempt to Jee student and two months extra still they two months and you gave them four attempts on bonus you only think of Jee student only why”.

Requesting for postponement of NEET 2021 "Please postponed Neet exam to august or September but don't do injustice on us since you are giving four attempt to Jee student and two months extra still they two months and you gave them four attempts on bonus you only think of Jee student only why".

The NEET 2021 aspirants are also asking for NEET application process and examination forms. Neet 2021 aspirant Arshiya said, “When is the NEET application form getting released ?? Please inform us and my humble request to education minister is to conduct NEET twice in 2021”

when is the neet application form getting released ?? pls inform us and my humble request to education minister is to conduct neet twice in 2021 #EducationMinsterGoesLive #neet2021 #NEET21TWICE — Arshiya (@Arshiya54902344) December 25, 2020

An aspirant named Amitvac said, “It seems you do not coordinate with the Ministry of Education why don’t you settle 4 NEET exams at least...what is the logic of having one NEET and 4 JEE Mains medical aspirants can't fall ill on a particular day? Ridiculous!!! What a policy in this country, shameful.”

It seems you do not coordinate with Ministry of Education...why dont you settle 4 NEET exams atleast...what is the logic of having ONE NEET and 4 JEE Mains...medical aspirants cant fall ill on a particular day? Ridiculous!!! What a policy in this country...shameful. — Amitavc (@Amitavc1) December 26, 2020

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE 2021) will be held in four phases in February, March, April and May. The dates for first attempt is from February 22 and February 25.