NEET 2021: Arvind Kejriwal Congratulates Delhi Government School Student For Scoring 700 Marks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Kushal Garg, a Delhi Government School student who scored 700 marks in NEET UG 2021.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 10, 2021 10:38 pm IST

496 students of Delhi government schools have qualified NEET UG 2021
New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Kushal Garg, a Delhi Government School student who scored 700 marks in NEET UG 2021. Mr Kushal obtained 168 NEET AIR. Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia also extended his best wishes to Kushal Garg on his performance.

Recommended: Check your MBBS/BDS/AYUSH course Admission Chances in All India & State level as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

A total of 496 students of Delhi government schools have qualified for the medical entrance exam NEET this year. From Delhi government school in Yamuna Vihar, 51 students have qualified the exam, 28 of the qualified candidates are from a government school in Paschim Vihar. From IP extension school, 12 students qualified NEET, 15 each from Loni Road and Molarband schools and 14 from a Delhi government school in Rohini have qualified the medical entrance exams.

Congratulating students, Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "Wow! Sooo many students from Delhi govt schools have qualified NEET. Unimaginable till a few years back. I congratulate students, their parents and teachers. Together, u have shown that "It is possible.”

Manish Sisodia wrote on Twitter: "History created by a Delhi govt school student Kushal Garg. He has secured 700 marks out of 720. All India Rank 165, secured seat at AIIMS. Father 10th pass, carpenter. Mother 12th pass , Housewife. Congratulations Kushal. Proud of you."

The National Testing Agency(NTA) released the NEET 2021 result on November 1 and a total of 8,70,074 candidates qualified the medical examination.

This year, three students have secured 720/720 marks in the medical entrance examination.

NEET MCC counselling is expected to begin shortly at mcc.nic.in and students will be allotted seats to MBBS/BDS courses in medical institutions through NEET MCC counselling.

(With inputs from PTI)

