NEET 2021: Application Process Ends In Two Days, Check Important Details
The application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) will end on August 10. Interested students can visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to fill in the application form. Candidates must note that this is the extended deadline for the application form. NEET UG will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12.
After the application process ends, the correction window will open on August 11. Candidates can rectify the personal details, place of birth, medium of question paper, choice of exam city, academic details of Class 10, 11 and 12, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents/guardians.
NEET(UG) 2021: Important Dates And Time
Particulars
Date and Time
Application Process started
July 13
Application Process ends
August 10, 9:50 pm
Correction Window opens
August 11
Correction Window closes
August 14, 2 pm
NEET UG 2021 Exam date
September 12
NEET 2021: How To Apply
Go to the official website- ntaneet.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, scroll down to find a link that reads, ‘Fill Registration Form’
On the appeared page fill in the online application form
After filling all the credentials, students will have to upload their scanned recent photo and signature
After filling the form, now pay examination fee
Click on submit and the application process is completed
Students must note down the application number for future use.
A detailed brochure containing important information regarding the test, syllabus, pattern of the examination, eligibility criteria to appear/admission, age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, etc. is being available on the website- neet.nta.nic.in.