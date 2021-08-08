NEET 2021: Application Process Ends In Two Days, Check Important Details

The application process for NEET UG 2021 will end on August 10

The application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) will end on August 10. Interested students can visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to fill in the application form. Candidates must note that this is the extended deadline for the application form. NEET UG will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

After the application process ends, the correction window will open on August 11. Candidates can rectify the personal details, place of birth, medium of question paper, choice of exam city, academic details of Class 10, 11 and 12, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents/guardians.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET(UG) 2021: Important Dates And Time

Particulars Date and Time Application Process started July 13 Application Process ends August 10, 9:50 pm Correction Window opens

August 11 Correction Window closes

August 14, 2 pm NEET UG 2021 Exam date September 12





NEET 2021: How To Apply

Go to the official website- ntaneet.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, scroll down to find a link that reads, ‘Fill Registration Form’

On the appeared page fill in the online application form

After filling all the credentials, students will have to upload their scanned recent photo and signature

After filling the form, now pay examination fee

Click on submit and the application process is completed

Students must note down the application number for future use.

A detailed brochure containing important information regarding the test, syllabus, pattern of the examination, eligibility criteria to appear/admission, age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, etc. is being available on the website- neet.nta.nic.in.