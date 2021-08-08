NEET 2021: Application Process Ends In Two Days, Check Important Details

  • Home
Application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) will end on August 10. Interested students can visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to fill in the application form.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 8, 2021 7:44 pm IST

The application process for NEET UG 2021 will end on August 10
New Delhi:

The application process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) will end on August 10. Interested students can visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in to fill in the application form. Candidates must note that this is the extended deadline for the application form. NEET UG will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 12.

After the application process ends, the correction window will open on August 11. Candidates can rectify the personal details, place of birth, medium of question paper, choice of exam city, academic details of Class 10, 11 and 12, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents/guardians.

NEET(UG) 2021: Important Dates And Time

Particulars

Date and Time

Application Process started

July 13

Application Process ends

August 10, 9:50 pm

Correction Window opens


August 11

Correction Window closes


August 14, 2 pm

NEET UG 2021 Exam date

September 12


NEET 2021: How To Apply

  • Go to the official website- ntaneet.nic.in

  • On the appeared homepage, scroll down to find a link that reads, ‘Fill Registration Form’

  • On the appeared page fill in the online application form

  • After filling all the credentials, students will have to upload their scanned recent photo and signature

  • After filling the form, now pay examination fee

  • Click on submit and the application process is completed

  • Students must note down the application number for future use.

A detailed brochure containing important information regarding the test, syllabus, pattern of the examination, eligibility criteria to appear/admission, age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, etc. is being available on the website- neet.nta.nic.in.

