NEET 2021 application form likely soon, know how to apply from CSCs (representational)

NEET 2021: Registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 is expected to begin soon. The exam is scheduled for August 1 and application forms are expected to be available soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in or ntaneet.nic.in. While students can apply for the exam from their computers, they can also visit a Common Service Centre and complete the process at a minimum cost.

Recommended: Click Here to Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus || Click Here to Join NEET Online Test Series

Those candidates who find it difficult to apply for NEET due to various reasons can visit the Common Service Centres. “In areas where candidates find it difficult to submit online applications due to various constraints, the services of Common Services Centre..under the Digital India initiatives may be utilised,” reads an official statement on NTA’s website.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET Common Service Centres (CSCs)

The CSC scheme is a part of the National e-Governance Plan and is managed at each Village Panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE).Last year, more than 2.4 lakh centres were installed across the country.

NEET application fee is to be paid online and if a candidate finds it difficult to submit the online exam fee, they can do it from the CSCs. To locate a CSC near your home, visit the website -- csc.gov.in.

How To Apply For NEET 2021 From CSCs