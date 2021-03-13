NEET Application Form Expected Soon; Documents Required

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical programmes will be held on August 1. NEET 2021 application form is expected to be released soon at the official site of the National Testing Agency (NTA), ntaneet.nic.in. The examination will be held in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, in pen and paper mode, like last year.

"The NEET (UG), 2021, is going to be conducted by NTA for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the regulatory bodies concerned," the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on March 12.

Although the NEET 2021 application form date has not been released by the NTA, it has been informed that the NEET information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, state code will be made available shortly when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) begins.

NEET 2021: Documents Needed To Fill Application Form

All the candidates seeking admission in undergraduate medical programmes will be required to fill the NEET application form. For the same, candidates must keep the following documents ready:

The scanned image of the passport size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 200Kb.

The scanned image of the signature of the candidate should be in JPG/JPEG format and the image size should be between 4Kb to 30Kb

The scanned image of the left-hand thumb impression of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 10Kb to 50Kb

The scanned image of the Class 10 certificate of the candidate should be in JPG format and the image size should be between 100Kb to 300Kb

The scanned image of postcard size photograph of the candidate should be in JPG format and image size should be between 50Kb to 300Kb

The NEET application form fee can be paid by credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, Paytm.

NEET Application Process

One the application process begins, the medical aspirants will be able to fill the application form in an online mode via official website. Candidates need to ensure that they submit the NEET application form and deposit the fee before the deadline to confirm their presence in the entrance examination.

The candidate will be required to mention only his/her own or parent's mobile number (only one application can be filled in with one mobile number and e-mail ID) as all information will be sent by NTA on the registered mobile number and e-mail ID. The candidate will be allowed to submit only one application form; multiple applications of a candidate will be rejected.

Step 1: NEET Registration

To fill the form, candidates will be required to enter their name, mother's name, father's name (in capital letters). Create a password as per the given specifications. Once the password is created, the candidates will have to login to the portal and complete the application process by entering details such as- name, mother's name, father's name, date of birth, gender, nationality, state of eligibility, category, person with Disabilities (if applicable), identification type, identification number, mobile number, email ID and security pin.

Step 2: Fill up the NEET application form

Now, fill up the remaining details including information about any kind of illnesses, place of birth, choice of NEET examination centre, academic details of Class 11 and Class 12, obtained in English, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, permanent and correspondence address, details of parents or guardians.

Step 3: Uploading of scanned documents and images

Next, upload the scanned images of the above-mentioned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Pay the NEET Application Fee

Keep the card details handy before starting the online application process. Once the payment is made, download the application form and take its print out for future use.

(Information is based on NEET 2020 information bulletin. Details on NEET 2021 exam are awaited. Changes, if any, will be updated.)