The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is conducted as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. An announcement regarding the release of NEET UG 2021 application form and NEET 2021 exam date is yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on NEET 2021.

NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. The government is reviewing the possibilities of conducting NEET 2021 online, Education Minister had said earlier.

Once the NEET application forms are released and students face difficulties while submitting the application forms online, they can also visit the Common Service Centres. “In areas where candidates find it difficult to submit online applications due to various constraints, the services of Common Services Centre..under the Digital India initiatives may be utilised,” read an official statement on NTA’s website.

With the help of Common Service Centres (CSC), candidates can fill the NEET application form and submit it online.

NEET Common Service Centres (CSCs)

The CSC scheme, a part of the National e-Governance plan, is managed at each Village Panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE).

Last year, more than 2.4 lakh CSCs were installed across the country. The CSCs provide the desired support to the candidates on the payment of a minimum fee in filling application forms and submitting it online. The NEET CSCs also help the aspirants pay the NEET application fee online through e-wallet. Candidates can check the list of the CSCs across the country on the website -- csc.gov.in.

Step 1: Visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) between 9:30 am and 6 pm

Step 2: Contact the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) present there and ask him / her to facilitate in filling the NEET 2021 application form

Step 3: Provide the details required for filling the NEET 2021 application form to the VLE

Step 4: Pay the NEET 2021 application fee

Step 5: Submit the NEET 2021 application form

Step 6: Pay the VLE for the support provided at the Common Service Centre