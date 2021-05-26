  • Home
NEET 2021 Application Form Date By NTA: Everything To Know

NEET 2021 Date: The application form for the sole examination for shortlisting students to undergraduate medical courses, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is yet to be released.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 26, 2021 2:57 pm IST

NEET 2021 application form date is yet to be announced
New Delhi:

The application form for the sole examination for shortlisting students to undergraduate medical courses, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is yet to be released. Once announced, candidates can check the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in for information on the entrance test and NEET 2021 application form.

As per NEET 2021 date, NTA will conduct the eligibility test on August 1. NEET is usually held as an offline centre-based test and is conducted all over India. Every year, more than 15 lakh medical aspirants appear for NEET.

As per NEET 2021 latest news, during the meet on Sunday, May 23, the Union Ministers and the state secretaries said that NEET will be conducted. However, nothing regarding delaying the exam or NEET form date 2021 was announced.

With respect to the NEET 2021 syllabus, the Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

“The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, in view of the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE Main,” an official statement from the ministry read.

“The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET examinations,” it added.

NEET 2021 Application Form

The process in the NEET 2021 application form comprises five stages - NEET registration; filling of application; uploading of documents including scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates; payment of fee and printout of the confirmation page.

As announced by the NTA, this year, NEET scores will also be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central/State Governments (including Indian Nursing Council/ Nursing Colleges/ Schools, JIPMER) for counselling / admission to relevant courses [including B.Sc. (Nursing) and B.Sc. (Life Sciences)] in accordance with their rules / norms / guidelines,” the NTA notification reads.

NEET Last Year

Dates for NEET 2020 were declared on May 5 following a whole lot of confusion regarding the mode of examination. There had been talks about the cancellation of NEET 2020 due to rising COVID-19 cases but after repeated calls from the candidates to hold the paper, the government had finally announced the dates and were conducted on September 13 and October 14.

