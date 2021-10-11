NEET 2021 Application Correction Facility Extended; Answer Key Likely After Oct 13

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET answer key 2021 likely after October 13 (representational)

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the NEET 2021 application form correction facility by three days. Candidates can modify the particulars submitted during the NEET 2021 phase 2 and phase 1 registration up to October 13, the NTA said. The NTA said many candidates had requested for an extension of the correction facility. NEET 2021 provisional answer key is expected after October 13, once the correction facility closes.

The NTA will also send OMR response sheets and scorecards to candidates via email after closing the correction window.

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the agency said.

NEET 2021 correction facility, along with phase 2 registration, started on October 1. The phase 2 registration window closed on October 10.

In the previous correction window, candidates were allowed to modify only those information submitted during the first phase of application. These details are: gender, nationality, e-mail address, category, sub-category, and educational details.

However, during the extended window, candidates are allowed to make changes to the details submitted during phase 2 registration as well.

“The interested candidates may avail this facility as the Last and Final opportunity for correcting their particulars which were filled in the first and second phase of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2021,” the notification reads.

Information that can be modified in the extended NEET 2021 correction window:

Gender Nationality Email address Category Sub-category Fields of second phase

NEET 2021 answer key, result date and other information will be available at neet.nta.nic.in.