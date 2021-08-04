  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021 Application Deadline Extended To Help BSc Nursing Aspirants

NEET 2021 Application Deadline Extended To Help BSc Nursing Aspirants

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 to August 10.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 4, 2021 9:28 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021: NTA Releases Revised Notification For OBC, EWS Reservation
NEET: Centre Extends OBC, EWS Reservation To All Medical Seats Under Central Pool
NEET 2021: AISA Protests Against 'Subversion' Of OBC Reservation
OBC, EWS Reservation In All-India Quota Of Medical Education
#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Medical Aspirants Demand That NEET UG Be Postponed
Government Does Not Have Any Plans To Suspend NEET, Other Common Entrance Exams, Lok Sabha Told
NEET 2021 Application Deadline Extended To Help BSc Nursing Aspirants
NEET 2021 application deadline extended (representational)

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 to August 10. The agency said it has been done to help aspiring candidates, including students seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses, apply for NEET 2021. The application form correction window will be opened from August 11 to 14, the agency said. Students can register online at neet.nta.nic.in.

RecommendedAakash NEET Free Mock Test  Click Here  || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

Read || NEET 2021: NTA Releases Revised Notification For OBC, EWS Reservation

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Previously, NEET 2021 application deadline was August 6.

“It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 upto 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee upto 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021,” the NTA said.

“The correction window will be opened from 11.08.2021 to 14.08.2021 (02:00 PM), to enable the Candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form,” it said.

For the first time, NEET scores will be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules”.

NTA said specific requests have been received from Nursing colleges affiliated to the Delhi University for including them in the list of participating colleges and therefore, the application deadline has been extended.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 NEET 2021 Registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2021 Registration Begins Today, Exam In November
CAT 2021 Registration Begins Today, Exam In November
CBSE 10th Result: Number of Delhi Government Schools With 100% Pass Percentage Over 5 Times More Than 2020
CBSE 10th Result: Number of Delhi Government Schools With 100% Pass Percentage Over 5 Times More Than 2020
Over 16,000 Students Still Waiting For CBSE Class 10 Results 2021
Over 16,000 Students Still Waiting For CBSE Class 10 Results 2021
DUTA Demands Prompt Release Of Grant-In-Aid To 12 Delhi University Colleges
DUTA Demands Prompt Release Of Grant-In-Aid To 12 Delhi University Colleges
Over 64,000 Aspirants Register On DU's Admission Portal In Less Than 24 Hours
Over 64,000 Aspirants Register On DU's Admission Portal In Less Than 24 Hours
.......................... Advertisement ..........................