NEET 2021 Application Deadline Extended To Help BSc Nursing Aspirants

NEET 2021 application deadline extended (representational)

NEET 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 to August 10. The agency said it has been done to help aspiring candidates, including students seeking admission to BSc Nursing courses, apply for NEET 2021. The application form correction window will be opened from August 11 to 14, the agency said. Students can register online at neet.nta.nic.in.

Previously, NEET 2021 application deadline was August 6.

“It has been decided to extend the application period for NEET (UG)-2021 upto 10th August 2021 (05:00 PM) and payment of application fee upto 10th August 2021 (11:50 PM), to enable the aspiring candidates [including the students seeking admission to B.Sc (Hons.) Nursing Course], to apply for NEET (UG) 2021,” the NTA said.

“The correction window will be opened from 11.08.2021 to 14.08.2021 (02:00 PM), to enable the Candidates to make corrections in the permissible fields in their respective online application form,” it said.

For the first time, NEET scores will be used for admitting students to BSc Nursing and Life Sciences programmes.

“The Result of NEET (UG) - 2021 may be utilized by other Entities of Central and State Governments, in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules. The result data will also be utilized for B.Sc. (H) Nursing courses in accordance with their respective eligibility criteria / other norms /applicable regulations/guidelines/ rules”.

NTA said specific requests have been received from Nursing colleges affiliated to the Delhi University for including them in the list of participating colleges and therefore, the application deadline has been extended.