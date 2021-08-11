NEET 2021 Application Correction Window Opens; Steps Here

NEET application correction window opens at nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the NEET 2021 application correction window. Medical aspirants who have already submitted their NEET application and now want to make changes, or corrections, in the application form will be able to do so till August 14 (2 pm). Students will have to login at the official websites -- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in, with their credentials and make the required changes. The NEET 2021 application window closed on August 10.

NEET Application Correction Window: Direct Link

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

NEET 2021 will be held on September 12 in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country and abroad.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

NEET 2021 Correction Steps

Go to nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link for application form correction, or login directly

Edit the information on the application form, re-upload documents, if needed.

Finally, save and submit the NEET 2021 application form.

NEET 2021 admit card will be issued once the application correction facility ends. The admit card will mention candidates’ exam city, exam centre details and exam day instructions, among other information.

As per the NEET 2021 exam pattern, NEET will be conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each of the three subjects will have two sections – A and B. While Section A will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, Section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10. The NEET question paper, unlike previous years, will have options as internal choices.