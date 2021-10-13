NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Update On Answer Key Release Date

NEET 2021 correction window extended again; check update on answer key release date (representational)

NEET UG 2021: Correction facility of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 will be closed tomorrow, October 14, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the window again. Earlier, the last date to complete the process was October 13. Candidates can visit neet.nta.nic.in to modify the details submitted in the NEET 2021 phase 1 and phase 2 application forms. This is the last chance for candidates to edit any error in the application forms.

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the NTA said.

NEET 2021 answer key, question paper, and OMR sheets will be released after October 14.

The question paper, answer key and OMR sheet can be used for calculation of probable scores. If a candidate has an objection, he or she can submit it during the window provided. The NTA will review the feedback from students and prepare the final answer key.

Candidates are not allowed to challenge the final answer key. NEET 2021 result will be based on the final answer key.

In the previous correction window, candidates were allowed to modify only the information submitted during the first phase of the application form. However, during the ongoing window, candidates can make changes to the details submitted during phase 2 registration as well.

They can edit gender, nationality, email address, category, sub-category, and fields of the second phase during the correction window.