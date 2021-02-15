NEET 2021: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country. An announcement regarding NEET 2021 application form date and NEET 2021 exam date are yet to be made, and once announced, students can check the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- ntaneet.nic.in.

NEET is conducted in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. However, the centre is considering whether NEET 2021 can be conducted online in the similar lines of JEE Mains and whether NEET 2021 can be held more than once in a year.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding NEET 2021

Question: Has the NEET 2021 syllabus been reduced?

Answer: The Ministry of Education had earlier clarified that the medical entrance test, NEET, will be held as per the syllabus determined by NTA irrespective of the reduction in 2021 board exam syllabus.

Question: When will the NEET 2021 application form release?

Answer: NEET 2021 application form is expected to be released soon. Once announced, students can check the NTA website -- ntaneet.nic.in for NEET 2021 application form dates, NEET exam 2021 dates.

Question: Who can fill the NEET 2021 application?

Answer: To be eligible for NEET 2021, a candidate must have completed 10+2 examinations from a recognized board of India with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English as mandatory subjects. A candidate is required to obtain at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination. However, there exists relaxations in the cases of reserved category candidates.

Question: How many times can a candidate appear for NEET?

Answer: As per the administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), there is no cap on the number of NEET attempts.

Question: Will NEET 2021 be held twice?

Answer: The Ministry of Education is considering ways of holding NEET twice a year. However, no official announcement has been made of conducting NEET 2021 twice.

Question: Is NEET held in online mode?

Answer: Usually held in pen-paper based mode, the centre is examining if the medical entrance test can be held in computer-based mode on the lines of JEE Mains.

Question: What is the NEET application process?

Answer: The NEET application process comprises five stages namely- NEET registration, filling of application, uploading documents such as scanned photographs, marksheets and certificates, payment of fee, and printout of confirmation page.

Question: Are negative marks cut for wrong answers in NEET?

Answer: Yes. One-fourth mark is cut as NEET negative mark for marking wrong answers in NEET.

Question: What is the exam pattern of NEET?

Answer: As per the NEET exam pattern, the medical entrance test will be held for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2021 will have equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section will comprise 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2021 is 720.

Question: What is the NEET age limit?

Answer: To be eligible for NEET, the upper age limit for students belonging to the unreserved category is 25 years. NEET 2021 aspirants must have completed 17 years.

Question: What is NEET marking scheme?

Answer: Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. No negative marks will be cut for NEET unattempted questions.