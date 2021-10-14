Image credit: Shutterstock NEET correction window 2021 closes today at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)

NEET 2021 application correction window will be closed today, October 14. The National Testing Agency had earlier said the application form correction facility will be closed on October 13 but later extended it by a day. Candidates who had successfully submitted NEET 2021 phase 1 and phase 2 application forms can edit any error in the information submitted by them. This is the last opportunity as the NTA will not extend the window any further.

Students can expect the official NEET 2021 answer key soon. First, the agency will release the provisional answer key and give students a window to raise objections, if any. The NTA will also send question papers and OMR sheets via email.

The agency has asked students to be extra careful and ensure the email IDs they have submitted are correct.

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the NTA said.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” it said.

NEET 2021 correction window

Candidates can edit gender, nationality, email address, category, sub-category, and fields of the second phase during the correction window.