  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021 Answer Key Soon; Correction Window Closes Today

NEET 2021 Answer Key Soon; Correction Window Closes Today

Students can expect the official NEET 2021 answer key soon. First, the agency will release the provisional answer key and give students a window to raise objections, if any. The NTA will also send question papers and OMR sheets via email.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 8:18 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary Counselling
NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow; Update On Answer Key Release Date
NEET UG 2021: Know How Students Will Be Marked; Tie-Breaking Policy
Result Of NEET 2021 Soon; Know About Answer Key, Counselling, Cut-Off
NEET 2021 Application Correction Facility Extended; Answer Key Likely After Oct 13
NEET 2021 Answer Key Soon; Correction Window Closes Today
NEET correction window 2021 closes today at neet.nta.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

NEET 2021 application correction window will be closed today, October 14. The National Testing Agency had earlier said the application form correction facility will be closed on October 13 but later extended it by a day. Candidates who had successfully submitted NEET 2021 phase 1 and phase 2 application forms can edit any error in the information submitted by them. This is the last opportunity as the NTA will not extend the window any further.

Recommended: Predict your Rank & Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET ScoreClick Here 

Latest: JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open  Click Here to know more

Read || NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks

Students can expect the official NEET 2021 answer key soon. First, the agency will release the provisional answer key and give students a window to raise objections, if any. The NTA will also send question papers and OMR sheets via email.

The agency has asked students to be extra careful and ensure the email IDs they have submitted are correct.

Read || NEET Result 2021: Official Websites For MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary Counselling

“The Candidates are strongly advised to check, cross-check, and verify their registered e-mail address and ensure that it is their own e-mail address only as NTA will be sending the scanned copy of the OMR Answer Sheet and Scorecard to the registered e-mail address,” the NTA said.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in making corrections of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) – 2021, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” it said.

NEET 2021 correction window

Candidates can edit gender, nationality, email address, category, sub-category, and fields of the second phase during the correction window.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2021 Registration NEET 2021 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
NEET Result 2021: Check Last Year’s Toppers Marks Vs Percentile, Ranks
Counselling For School, College Students To Be Conducted: Pinarayi Vijayan
Counselling For School, College Students To Be Conducted: Pinarayi Vijayan
Issue Of Vacancies In Government Medical Colleges Is Viewed Seriously: NMC
Issue Of Vacancies In Government Medical Colleges Is Viewed Seriously: NMC
Defence Ministry Scholarship For 50 Students In Each Class In 100 New Sainik Schools
Defence Ministry Scholarship For 50 Students In Each Class In 100 New Sainik Schools
DU Admission 2021: Over 13,000 Secure Admission Under Second Cut-Off List
DU Admission 2021: Over 13,000 Secure Admission Under Second Cut-Off List
.......................... Advertisement ..........................