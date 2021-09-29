NEET answer key soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test answer key (NEET answer key) soon. Although the NEET Ug answer key date and time is not yet announced by NTA, students can expect the answer key soon. The NTA website -- neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG answer key for all the sets of the question papers. The NEET answer key due to be released soon can also be challenged by the candidates. The NEET UG administering body will release the final answer key after considering the objections raised by the students.

Along with the NEET UG answer key, NTA will release the NEET OMR response sheet. With the help of the NEET answer key, the undergraduate medical aspirants who took NEET UG on September 12 will be able to tally their responses from the NEET OMR response sheets with the NEET final answer key. Applicants can evaluate themselves to check their possibility of admission to the desired medical colleges.

NEET Answer Key 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the designated answer key link

Insert the login credentials, if required

Submit and view the NEET code-wise final answer key

NEET 2021 Marking Scheme

NEET 2021 was conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2021 had equal weightages with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section comprised 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2021 were 720.

Aspirants of the medical entrance test must score above the NEET 2021 cut-off to get shortlisted for the NEET admission process.

Candidates will score four marks for each correct answer in NEET

For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted

No negative marks will be cut for unattempted questions

NEET 2021 Score = (Correct Answers X 4) – (Incorrect Answers X 1)