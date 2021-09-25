  • Home
NEET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download Question Paper, OMR Sheet, Raise Objection

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET 2021 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will also release the question papers and scanned copies of OMR sheets filled by candidates.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 3:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021 Answer Key: How To Download Question Paper, OMR Sheet, Raise Objection
The NTA will activate a tab at neet.nta.nic.in to raise objections against the provisional NEET answer key (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release NEET 2021 answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. Though many coaching institutions have released their versions of the NEET 2021 answer key, the official version will be released by the NTA only on its official website. The NTA will first release the provisional key and allow students to raise objections. After resolving the objections, the final version of the NEET answer key will be released which will be used for the calculation of results.

The NTA will also release the question papers and scanned copies of OMR sheets filled by candidates. They will also be allowed to raise objections, if any, regarding the OMR responses.

Using the answer key, candidates can calculate their scores and get an idea about their results before the official announcement.

The NTA will activate a tab at neet.nta.nic.in to raise objections against the provisional answer key, question paper and OMR sheet. Candidates will have to pay a fee for raising objections.

The NTA will also begin NEET 2021 phase 2 registration soon on the official website. The application process has been divided into two phases to help students upload their data quickly. Information to be submitted in the second phase is mentioned in the information bulletin.

After phase 2 registration and answer key, result of NEET 2021 will be declared. Though the NTA has not confirmed the NEET 2021 result date yet, students can expect it soon after the release of the final answer key. Last year, NEET result was announced after a month of the examination. The NTA had also conducted a special NEET exam for Covid-affected students.

