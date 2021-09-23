NEET 2021: All India Quota (AIQ) Cut-Off For Government Colleges From Last 5 Years

  • Home
NEET 2021: Students can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges to make a prediction for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 1:28 pm IST

NEET cut-off marks from government medical colleges from last 5 years
New Delhi:

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results and the answer keys to be made available shortly, the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes at might be worried about the NEET AIQ first cut off 2021. Students can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges to make a prediction for admission to undergraduate medical programmes. The AIQ cut-off mark is the minimum rank that is required to be scored by the students in NEET 2021.

For Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last year, the closing NEET cut-off ranks was 90. While it was 163 for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, the closing cut-off rank for University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was 324. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of applicants taking NEET, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.

Name of Government Medical Colleges

2020 NEET closing rank

2019 NEET closing rank

2018 NEET closing rank

2017 NEET closing rank

2016 NEET closing rank

Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi

90

32

58

49

44

VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

163

157

107

82

106

University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

324

171

165

185

128

Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi

571

489

314

369

263

Government Medical College, Chandigarh

776

360

254

278

162

Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai

457

638

296

297

408

King George's Medical University, Lucknow

1800

908

703

725

506

Stanley Medical College, Chennai

5253

4572

3520

3,858

2,264

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak

6573

1825

1178

1,481

1,035

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai

2828

1329

1122

1,018

408

