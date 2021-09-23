NEET 2021: All India Quota (AIQ) Cut-Off For Government Colleges From Last 5 Years
NEET 2021: Students can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges to make a prediction for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.
With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results and the answer keys to be made available shortly, the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes at might be worried about the NEET AIQ first cut off 2021. Students can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges to make a prediction for admission to undergraduate medical programmes. The AIQ cut-off mark is the minimum rank that is required to be scored by the students in NEET 2021.
For Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last year, the closing NEET cut-off ranks was 90. While it was 163 for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, the closing cut-off rank for University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was 324. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of applicants taking NEET, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.
Name of Government Medical Colleges
2020 NEET closing rank
2019 NEET closing rank
2018 NEET closing rank
2017 NEET closing rank
2016 NEET closing rank
Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi
90
32
58
49
44
VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
163
157
107
82
106
University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
324
171
165
185
128
Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi
571
489
314
369
263
Government Medical College, Chandigarh
776
360
254
278
162
Seth G.S. Medical College, Mumbai
457
638
296
297
408
King George's Medical University, Lucknow
1800
908
703
725
506
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
5253
4572
3520
3,858
2,264
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak
6573
1825
1178
1,481
1,035
Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai
2828
1329
1122
1,018
408