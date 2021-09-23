NEET 2021: All India Quota (AIQ) Cut-Off For Government Colleges From Last 5 Years

NEET cut-off marks from government medical colleges from last 5 years

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results and the answer keys to be made available shortly, the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes at might be worried about the NEET AIQ first cut off 2021. Students can check the NEET AIQ cut-off marks for government medical colleges to make a prediction for admission to undergraduate medical programmes. The AIQ cut-off mark is the minimum rank that is required to be scored by the students in NEET 2021.

For Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, last year, the closing NEET cut-off ranks was 90. While it was 163 for VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, the closing cut-off rank for University College of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was 324. The cut-off is the qualifying marks that must be scored to qualify NEET. The cut-off for NEET varies for all categories. The NEET 2021 cut-off will be determined on the basis of factors including number of applicants taking NEET, the difficulty level of NEET and seats available at the participating colleges.