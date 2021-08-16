NEET 2021 Admit Card Soon, Five Points Students Must Remember
NEET admit card 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 admit card will be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in.
NEET admit card 2021: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 admit card will be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in. The application form correction window of NEET closed on August 14 and the extended window for submitting the exam fee was closed on August 15. With less than a month to go, the agency will issue the hall tickets shortly. The national-level Medical entrance test is scheduled for September 12.
Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here
The admit card of NEET 2021 can be downloaded from the NTA website using application number and password. Here are five points students should know about NEET exam day.
After downloading the NEET 2021 admit card, carefully read the information mentioned. The admit card will mention exam day guidelines and extra precautionary measures in view of COVID-19 and students must follow it on the exam day.
Report to the NEET exam hall as per the reporting time mentioned on the hall ticket. If possible, visit the exam venue a day before the exam to avoid any confusion on the exam day.
If there is an error on the NEET 2021 admit card, immediately contact the NTA and report it.
On the exam day, bring a printout of the NEET 2021 admit card along with a valid photo ID and recent passport size photograph. Without the NEET admit card and photo ID, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.
The NEET 2021 admit card may also contain a self-declaration form, where students will have to mention their recent health and travel history. As seen in the last year, the admit card of NEET may be used as a travel pass in Covid containment zones.