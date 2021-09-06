  • Home
NEET 2021 Admit Card Likely To Be Released On September 9

Admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2021 are expected to be released on September 9. Students who applied for the examination can download the admit card through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 2:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

Admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2021 are expected to be released on September 9. Students who applied for the examination can download the admit card through the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information provided in NEET 2021 brochure, the admit cards will be made available at the official website of the National Testing Agency(NTA) ‘three days before the examination’.

Also Read: Students Trend #RescheduleNEETUG As Supreme Court Rejects Plea To Postpone Exam

NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted on September 12 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. Students who qualify for the NEET UG 2021 exam will be selected for admission in undergraduate medical and dental programmes at different institutions across the nation.

Meanwhile, NEET PG 2021 admit cards are expected to be released today, September 6, and the examination is slated to be held on September 11.

NEET UG Admit Card 2021: Where, How To Download

  • Go to the official NEET 2021 website

  • On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit cards link (Will be displayed once the admit cards are released)

  • On the appeared login page, enter the asked credentials

  • NEET UG 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Save the admit card and take a print out for the future reference

NEET 2021 And Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on September 6 refused to postpone NEET UG 2021 exam, scheduled for September 12. The top court said it does not want to interfere with the process and it will be "very unfair" to reschedule it.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar said if students want to appear in multiple exams, they need to prioritise and make a choice as there may never be a situation where everyone is satisfied with the date of exams.

However, the petitioners will be at liberty to make a representation before the competent authorities on the issue and the same may be decided at the earliest in accordance with the law, the top court said.

