NEET 2021: 5 Points On Dress Code, Frisking Process, Self-Declaration Form

NEET 2021: 5 things to know before appearing for the medical exam

NEET 2021 exam guidelines: Lakhs of students will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 tomorrow, September 12, at test centres across the country and abroad. NEET is a highly competitive exam and to ensure that no students can get involved in any unfair practice, the National Testing Agency has issued directions that all candidates must follow on the exam day. The 4-page NEET 2021 admit card also contains Covid-related instructions and a self-declaration form to ensure safety of students and officials in exam duty.

Students must follow all the instructions prescribed by the agency on exam day. Here is your five-point checklist for the NEET 2021 exam day.