NEET 2021: 5 Points On Dress Code, Frisking Process, Self-Declaration Form
NEET UG 2021: Students must follow all the instructions prescribed by the agency on the exam day. Here is your five-point checklist for the NEET 2021 exam day.
NEET 2021 exam guidelines: Lakhs of students will appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 tomorrow, September 12, at test centres across the country and abroad. NEET is a highly competitive exam and to ensure that no students can get involved in any unfair practice, the National Testing Agency has issued directions that all candidates must follow on the exam day. The 4-page NEET 2021 admit card also contains Covid-related instructions and a self-declaration form to ensure safety of students and officials in exam duty.
Recommended: Predict your Admission Chances in MBBS/BDS Colleges as per your NEET Score. Click Here | JSS Academy of Higher Education & Research applications open Click Here to know more.
Students must follow all the instructions prescribed by the agency on exam day. Here is your five-point checklist for the NEET 2021 exam day.
It is mandatory for all students to undergo a frisking process before entering the exam venue. Frisking will be conducted using handheld metal detectors without touching the body. Do not wear any jewellery or metallic object. Do not bring a communication device like a mobile phone or calculator.
Items allowed inside the examination hall are hand sanitizer bottle (50 ml), transparent water bottle, a photograph same as the one used in the application form to be pasted on the attendance sheet, printout of the admit card containing the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, and the postcard photo, a photo ID, and PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable.
Follow the NEET 2021 dress code. You are not allowed to wear footwear with thick soles and garments with large buttons. Boys should wear half sleeve shirts, T-shirts. Wear light clothes on the exam day. Avoid zip pockets, big buttons, and clothes with elaborate embroidery. You can wear trousers and simple pants. Girls should avoid full sleeves clothes, clothes with elaborate embroidery, flowers, brooches, or large buttons. Do not wear footwear with heels, jeans with big pockets. Do not wear any jewelry.
N95 masks will be offered before entering the exam hall. To avoid chances of any unfair means (UFM) practices, students are expected to wear the freshly provided masks. Space for rough work will be available on the test booklet itself and students are not allowed to bring their own paper for this.
Do not forget to hand over the admit card to the invigilator at the end of the exam. Forgetting to do it may result in disqualification. Move out of the exam hall in an orderly manner as instructed by the invigilator.