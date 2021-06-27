  • Home
NEET 2021 news: With no recent announcements, students now want to know if NEET 2021 will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 27, 2021 2:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET 2021 will be held on August 1, NTA had earlier said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 is scheduled for August 1, 202. With 34 days to go, medical aspirants have asked Union Education Ministry Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ if the exam will be postponed, as the application process is yet to begin. Earlier this week, Mr Pokhriyal shared a message for CBSE students, whose board exams have been cancelled for 2021. Students had expected the Education Minister to make announcements regarding the two pending sessions of JEE Main 2021 and NEET 2021 in the session.

With no recent announcements, students now want to know if NEET will be held as per the schedule announced earlier.

“It is almost confirmed that NEET 2021 is going to be postponed. In 1 month it is not possible to complete all process of form fill up,” said Nitesh Bhakar.

“Respected @DrRPNishank @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia lakhs of students are waiting for announcing dates of pending attempts of #JEE_Main #Advanced & #NEETUG2021 So You are requested to declare it soon so that students can properly focus & plan on study accordingly,” tweeted Jaipal Saini.

“Many states are already started registration for state CET that means they are ready to conduct the exam. Then why not #NEETUG2021?” asked Siddharth R.

“Please clarify the decision regarding #NEETUG2021 now it's enough for a suspense game,” Shivansh Raghuvanshi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NEET is the single entrance exam for undergraduate medical admissions in India. The Education Ministry’s National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the exam. Every year, around 15 lakh students appear for the medical entrance test.

Till 2020, NEET was conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Veterinary seats. For the first time, in 2021, the test will be used for BSc Nursing and BSc Life Sciences programmes.

