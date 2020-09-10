West Bengal Government To Lift Lockdown On September 12 To Help NEET Aspirants

  • Home
  • NEET 2020: Will Lift Lockdown On September 12, Says Mamata Banerjee

NEET 2020 Exam Date: To help aspirants on the day of exam, West Bengal Government will lift the state-wide lockdown on September 12 to help students reach NEET exam centres on September 13.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 10, 2020 2:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Government has decided to lift the state-wide lockdown scheduled for September 12 to help NEET aspirants take the exams on September 13 without any “apprehensions or concerns”, said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2020. Ms Banerjee's government had been opposed to holding the exams amidst the coronavirus outbreak but the Supreme Court gave a nod to NTA’s decision to conduct the NEET 2020 in September.

The West Bengal Government had earlier announced lockdown on the entire state on September 11 and 12 as a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus. The chief minister made the announcement today via social media. Ms Banerjee said: “GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th and 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres.”

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee further added: “Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best.”

This year, as a one-time measure, aspirants were allowed to change their choice of NEET exam centres. A total of 95,000 candidates had availed the facility and they have been accommodated against their revised choices, NTA in a statement said earlier.

The Metro Railway in Kolkata has also announced to run special services on September 13 to help the aspirants reach NEET exam centres on the day of exam. The NEET admit cards can be used as entry passes to avail the special service of the Kolkata Metro on NEET exam day.

NEET 2020 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
