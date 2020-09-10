Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020: Things to Carry To The Exam Hall

The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET 2020 on September 13 for over 15 lakh undergraduate medical aspirants. In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA has taken extra precautionary measures for conducting the exam safely. NEET 2020 admit card contains important instructions that candidates must follow on the exam day. This year, candidates will be required to bring a self declaration form mentioning their health status and detailing their recent travel history.

On the exam day, candidates must follow the dress code for NEET 2020 by NTA, wear face masks and follow all the instructions mentioned on the NEET hall ticket. Candidates are allowed to bring only a few items to the exam hall.

What To Carry In NEET Exam Hall 2020

The following items are allowed in the NEET exam hall:

NEET 2020 admit card along with self declaration form (printout in A4 size paper). Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the application form). Valid photo ID. Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). Personal transparent water bottle. Mask and gloves. PwD Certificate and Scribe related documents, if applicable.

Personal belongings, including handbags, jewelry, hats, communication devices like smartphones and smartwatches are not allowed inside the NEET 2020 exam venue.

NEET 2020: Important Exam Day Instructions

Candidates are advised to visit the NEET 2020 exam centre one day before the exam to avoid confusion on the exam day. The self declaration form must be filled in by candidates and signed at the exam venue in presence of an invigilator. Scribes of PwD candidates are also required to bring their own self-declaration form. On completion of the test, candidates must hand over the admit card, OMR Sheet (both Original and Office Copy) to the Invigilator and take away only the Test Booklet with them.