NEET 2020: What Is Self-Declaration Form, Undertaking And How Do You Fill It?

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body of NEET 2020 scheduled to be held tomorrow, that is September 13, had said that it would take all precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safe conduct of pen-paper based medical entrance test. The NEET 2020 exam is to be held at 3,843 centres across India in which nearly 15.97 lakh candidates will appear. As part of its measures to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19 during the NEET 2020 exam, the NTA has included a health-related “Self-Declaration Form” or “Undertaking” in the NEET 2020 admit card. Also called an ‘Undertaking’, the NEET self-declaration form, attached to the admit card, must be downloaded and printed atleast a day ahead of NEET 2020 exam.

It asks the following questions that the candidates must answer and sign on:

1. If you have experienced any of these in the past 14 days, tick whichever is correct:

Fever

Cough

Breathlessness

Sore throat

Runny nose

Body ache

If you have experienced something else, explain.

If you have not experienced any health problem at all, leave this blank

2. If you have been within one-metre distance of anyone who has tested COVID-19 positive for more than 15 minutes, tick that box. If not, leave blank.

3. If you have travelled to another city or country in the 14 days before the exam, tick that box. If you have not travelled anywhere, leave blank.

If you have travelled, you must put in where you went (name of cities/country) and when you came to the city where you are writing your exam, the NEET exam centre city. The form has space for four cities, fill in as many as relevant.

At the bottom of that page, the candidate must paste a copy of the same photograph they used in their NEET 2020 application. They must place their LEFT THUMB IMPRESSION in the next box and in the last box, the candidate's parent must sign.

Till now, every step must be completed at home.

The last box which says "candidate signature" must be left BLANK. The candidate will have to sign on the day of the NEET 2020 examination, at the exam centre and in the presence of the invigilator.