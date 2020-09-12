NEET 2020 Tomorrow: Check NTA Guidelines On NEET Dress Code

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET 2020) is scheduled for tomorrow, September 13, between 2 pm and 5 pm. With over 15 lakh aspirants this year, the NEET is an entry test for admission to undergraduate programmes in medicine and allied fields. The National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts the NEET has strict instructions for candidates to follow at the exam centre, including elaborate guidelines on what they can and cannot wear, the NEET dress code. This year, in addition to its standard guidelines on attire, the NTA has put in place additional rules due to COVID-19.

The NEET exam 2020 SOP includes a list of guidelines to be followed by the candidates during all times at the exam centres. NTA has detailed the NEET dress code in the NEET admit cards. In the normal course of events, the NEET dress code is meant to prevent the use of unfair means in exam halls. This year, it is critical for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well. It contains lists of items they can carry to exam centres. These are the points candidates need to keep in mind.

Candidates are allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels.

Closed footwear and shoes with thick soles are not permitted

Garments with large buttons and long sleeves are not allowed

Candidates can wear light clothes with half sleeves to the exam centres

NEET 2020 aspirants who wear specific attire for religious or customary reasons, must report to the exam centres early for mandatory frisking.

Candidates can carry personal hand-sanitizers (50 ml)

They must wear gloves and mask

“In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued,” the NTA had written in its bulletin on NEET 2020.