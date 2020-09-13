Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2020 Today: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips For Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2020 for 15,97,433 registered candidates at 3,842 test centres across India. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is being conducted following strict health protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NEET 2020 exam is the only exam for admission to all undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA), is conducting the exam for just the second time and has issued a set of general exam rules, as well as COVID-19-specific instructions and exam day guidelines, that candidates must follow.

Follow NEET 2020 Live Updates Here

As per the NEET exam day guidelines, candidates must bring a filled but unsigned "self-declaration form" to the exam hall which is also mandatory for PwD candidates and their scribes. Wearing face masks and gloves is mandatory for candidates. However, before entering the exam venue, they will be asked to remove their masks and wear the ones provided to them by the exam officials.

NEET 2020: Exam Day Guidelines From NTA