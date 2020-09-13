NEET 2020 Today: Exam Day Instructions, Last Minute Tips For Students
NEET 2020: The NTA will conduct NEET 2020 exam today at test centres across the country. Follow these last minute tips and exam day instructions.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct NEET 2020 for 15,97,433 registered candidates at 3,842 test centres across India. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is being conducted following strict health protocols amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The NEET 2020 exam is the only exam for admission to all undergraduate medical, dental and allied courses in the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA), is conducting the exam for just the second time and has issued a set of general exam rules, as well as COVID-19-specific instructions and exam day guidelines, that candidates must follow.
Follow NEET 2020 Live Updates Here
As per the NEET exam day guidelines, candidates must bring a filled but unsigned "self-declaration form" to the exam hall which is also mandatory for PwD candidates and their scribes. Wearing face masks and gloves is mandatory for candidates. However, before entering the exam venue, they will be asked to remove their masks and wear the ones provided to them by the exam officials.
NEET 2020: Exam Day Guidelines From NTA
If a candidate belongs to a COVID-19 containment zone, he or she can use the NEET 2020 admit card as pass.
NTA has provided specific time slots to candidates so that overcrowding can be avoided on the NEET 2020 exam day. Candidates must report to the exam venue accordingly.
Documents required for neet exam hall: Candidates must download and print all pages of the NEET admit card and carry to the exam centre. This also includes the self declaration form. The admit card must be printed out on an A4 size sheet.
Candidates must also bring a valid photo ID, copy of the same photograph that was used in the application form to paste on the attendance sheet.
Candidates are also allowed to bring water in a transparent bottle and personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).
Before reaching the NEET exam hall, fill in the required information in the self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma in NEET 2020 admit card. Paste photograph, put left-hand thumb impression and make sure it is not smudged
Parent’s signature on the NEET self-declaration form is required. However, candidates will be asked to sign the form on the exam venue in presence of an invigilator.