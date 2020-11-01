Telangana Releases NEET UG 2020 Merit List; Details Here

A rank list of Telangana-domiciled NEET UG candidates has been released by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana. The university-determined the cut-off marks will be used as eligibility for participating in the NEET UG counselling process under state quota seats and take the admission process further. The cut-off marks as determined by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences are 147 marks for General category candidates, General (PH) is 129 marks and for Backward category candidates, Scheduled Caste candidates and Scheduled Tribe candidates including candidates under physically challenged categories is 113 marks.

The Telangana NEET UG rank list is based on the data obtained from the Directorate of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held as an entrance test for admission to medical and dental and allied seats in the country. NEET 2020 was held twice this year due to COVID-19, one on September 13 and another on October 12. NEET 2020 UG counselling under 15 per cent all India quota seats started on October 27.

To Check Telangana NEET UG Rank List

Visit the official site of Kaloji Narayana Rao University Of Health Sciences -- knruhs.telangana.gov.in.

Click on the NEET UG merit list link

On the next window check and access the Telangana NEET UG merit list

The Telangana NEET UG rank list contains the names, NEET roll numbers, categories, marks and NEET ranks of the candidates who have applied for the NEET 2020 UG as Telangana-domiciled candidates and have scored marks above the NEET 2020 cut-off.

However, the university also says: “This is not a merit list .The provisional merit position will be displayed after submission of online applications in response to University Notification and provisional final merit list will be displayed after verification of original certificates. Merit position may change significantly with the addition of candidates who will be eligible for the local/unreserved category as per Presidential Order.”