NEET 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Plea Seeking Online Exam Centres For Students Abroad

NEET 2020 Online Exam Centre:The Supreme Court today rejects a plea seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET exam centres online for the students residing in other countries due to COVID-19.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 3:48 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today rejects a plea seeking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam centres online for the students residing in other countries due to COVID-19.

Citing travel as one of the major concerns, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to make necessary arrangement and ensure that such students return to India in time to appear in NEET 2020 exam.

The Supreme Court said, "We request the SG to consult the concerned ministries to ensure that the students who wish to visit India to write the NEET exam should be permitted to travel through Vande Bharat Mission flights."

The order was passed by a Bench of Justices Hemant Gupt, L Nageswara Rao, and S Ravindra Bhat.

Ensuring that a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine period is followed, the Court asked Solicitor General to keep safety measures in check. "You ask your clients to come back now so that quarantine is taken care of. We have to consider public health also. This year it's too late to help the students,” the Court said.

NEET 2020
