Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Postpone NEET 2020 Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will be considering a fresh plea of the 11 petitioners regarding NEET postponement. The fresh plea in support of the earlier will be heard together by a bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan tomorrow. Earlier, the plea for the same was filed on August 28 to oppose the conduct of JEE Main and NEET 2020. However, the Supreme Court had declined to interfere with the JEE Main and NEET exam dates and had dismissed the plea.

As per reports, 11 JEE and NEET students from 11 states have earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court for seeking relief for postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. The students sought for more number of exam centres as a precautionary measure and urged for transport facilities to and from the examination centres.

The fresh petition includes more number of NEET exam centres and holding the eligibility test of NEET in more than one shifts.

I must sincerely thank @11Petitioners, Respected Advocates & others who have tirelessly worked & filed 2 more petitions in our support in SC



All of us are trying our Best.



Our main prayer is NEET postponement only



Other prayers are more centres, NEET in 5-6 shifts, Re-NEET etc https://t.co/sVb7wfXbcl — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) September 8, 2020

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. National Testing Agency (NTA) has, however, successfully conducted JEE Main 2020 between September 1 and September 6. As per the students’ reactions on the conduct of JEE Mains, centres were well sanitised and all social distancing measures were followed.

In most of the states candidates faced difficulties in attempting the exam due to transportation and floods in many states. As per the state wise statistics on the first day, many candidates have skipped their exam due to the fear of pandemic.