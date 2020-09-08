  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Defer Exam Tomorrow

NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Defer Exam Tomorrow

A fresh petition demanding postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020) will be considered tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 8, 2020 10:33 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2020: Expected Cut Off Based On Previous Year's Exam
NEET 2020: After JEE Main, National Testing Agency Gears Up For Medical Entrance Exam
NEET And JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court Dismisses Review Petition By 6 States, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Gives Nod To Hold JEE Main, NEET Exams In The City
JEE And NEET 2020: No Shutdown In Seven Odisha Cities With Examination Centres
Take Quick Decision, Little Time Left: Ashok Gehlot On JEE, NEET Exams
NEET 2020: Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Defer Exam Tomorrow
Supreme Court To Consider Fresh Petition To Postpone NEET 2020 Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will be considering a fresh plea of the 11 petitioners regarding NEET postponement. The fresh plea in support of the earlier will be heard together by a bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan tomorrow. Earlier, the plea for the same was filed on August 28 to oppose the conduct of JEE Main and NEET 2020. However, the Supreme Court had declined to interfere with the JEE Main and NEET exam dates and had dismissed the plea.

As per reports, 11 JEE and NEET students from 11 states have earlier filed a petition in the Supreme Court for seeking relief for postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. The students sought for more number of exam centres as a precautionary measure and urged for transport facilities to and from the examination centres.

The fresh petition includes more number of NEET exam centres and holding the eligibility test of NEET in more than one shifts.

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. National Testing Agency (NTA) has, however, successfully conducted JEE Main 2020 between September 1 and September 6. As per the students’ reactions on the conduct of JEE Mains, centres were well sanitised and all social distancing measures were followed.

In most of the states candidates faced difficulties in attempting the exam due to transportation and floods in many states. As per the state wise statistics on the first day, many candidates have skipped their exam due to the fear of pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12, Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
Unlock-4: Schools To Reopen From September 21 For Classes 9 To 12, Health Ministry Issues Guidelines
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Declared; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 10
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key Declared; Candidates Can Challenge It Till September 10
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200 Per Answer
JEE Main 2020 Answer Key: Fee For Raising Objection Reduced To Rs 200 Per Answer
CIPET To Set Up Two New Skilling Centres In Bhagalpur, Varanasi
CIPET To Set Up Two New Skilling Centres In Bhagalpur, Varanasi
JEE Main Answer Key Out At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Raise Objections Till September 10
JEE Main Answer Key Out At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Raise Objections Till September 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................