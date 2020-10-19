NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India

With NEET 2020 result now announced, the authorities will soon announce the NEET counselling 2020 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. While the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats, counselling for 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective state authorities. NEET UG counselling schedule for AIQ will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical programees through NEET 2020 can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.