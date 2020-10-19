  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India

NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India

NEET Result: The result of NEET 2020 has been announced. The authorities will soon release the schedules for AIQ and state quota NEET counselling.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 19, 2020 5:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Counselling 2020 To Begin In October-End; Know NEET Admission Process
NEET 2020 Results: Highest Number Of NEET Qualifying Candidates From Uttar Pradesh
NEET 2020 Results: 166 Students From Chhattisgarh Government's Prayas Initiative Clear NEET
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Calls Up NEET 2020 Topper Soyeb Aftab, Wishes Him Bright Future
NEET 2020: Never Expected To Bag First Rank, Says NEET Topper Soyeb Aftab
NEET Result: Akansha Singh Attains Full Marks, Loses Top Rank Due To Younger Age
NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India
NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India
New Delhi:

With NEET 2020 result now announced, the authorities will soon announce the NEET counselling 2020 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. While the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats, counselling for 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective state authorities. NEET UG counselling schedule for AIQ will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.

Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical programees through NEET 2020 can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.

NIRF 2020: Top Medical Colleges In India

Name

State

NIRF Ranking

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Delhi

1

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Chandigarh

2

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Tamil Nadu

3

National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Karnataka

4

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

5

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh

6

Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi

Kerala

7

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Pondicherry

8

Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

Karnataka

9

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh

10

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi

Delhi

11

Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

Tamil Nadu

12

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai

Tamil Nadu

13

St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru

Karnataka

14

Aligarh Muslim University

Uttar Pradesh

15

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

Delhi

16

Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi

Delhi

17

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Punjab

18

University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi

Delhi

19

JSS Medical College, Mysore

Karnataka

20

Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru

Karnataka

21

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Delhi

22

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Odisha

23

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Maharashtra

24

Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh

Chandigarh

25

Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana

Punjab

26

Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur

Rajasthan

27

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu

27

Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha

Maharashtra

29

M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru

Karnataka

30

S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai

Tamil Nadu

31

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

Odisha

32

Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala

Haryana

33

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Tamil Nadu

34

Annamalai University, Annamalainagar

Tamil Nadu

35

K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru

Karnataka

36

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad

Maharashtra

37

Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati

Andhra Pradesh

38

Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West

Manipur

38

Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry

Pondicherry

40

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 To Start From October 23; Check Seat Allotment Process
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020 To Start From October 23; Check Seat Allotment Process
New Academic Session For Engineering Students From December 1: AICTE
New Academic Session For Engineering Students From December 1: AICTE
UPSEE 2020 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required
UPSEE 2020 Round 1 Counselling Begins; Know Steps, Documents Required
Making Efforts To Make India A Global Hub For Higher Education: Prime Minister Modi
Making Efforts To Make India A Global Hub For Higher Education: Prime Minister Modi
Gujarat Government To Take Everyone's Opinion On Reopening Of Schools
Gujarat Government To Take Everyone's Opinion On Reopening Of Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................