NEET 2020: State-Wise Top Medical Colleges In India
NEET Result: The result of NEET 2020 has been announced. The authorities will soon release the schedules for AIQ and state quota NEET counselling.
With NEET 2020 result now announced, the authorities will soon announce the NEET counselling 2020 schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota seats. While the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will hold NEET counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities ESIC and AFMS seats, counselling for 85% state quota seats will be held by the respective state authorities. NEET UG counselling schedule for AIQ will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), mcc.nic.in.
Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical programees through NEET 2020 can check the list of state-wise top medical colleges as per the NIRF 2020 rankings.
NIRF 2020: Top Medical Colleges In India
Name
State
NIRF Ranking
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
Delhi
1
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Chandigarh
2
Christian Medical College, Vellore
Tamil Nadu
3
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Karnataka
4
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
5
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh
6
Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Kochi
Kerala
7
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Pondicherry
8
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Karnataka
9
King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
10
Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi
Delhi
11
Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
Tamil Nadu
12
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education And Research, Chennai
Tamil Nadu
13
St. John's Medical College, Bengaluru
Karnataka
14
Aligarh Muslim University
Uttar Pradesh
15
Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi
Delhi
16
Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi
Delhi
17
Christian Medical College, Ludhiana
Punjab
18
University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Delhi
19
JSS Medical College, Mysore
Karnataka
20
Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru
Karnataka
21
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Delhi
22
Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Odisha
23
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Maharashtra
24
Govt. Medical College and Hospital, Chandigarh
Chandigarh
25
Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana
Punjab
26
Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur
Rajasthan
27
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
27
Datta Meghe Institute of Medical Sciences, Wardha
Maharashtra
29
M. S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru
Karnataka
30
S. R. M. Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai
Tamil Nadu
31
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
Odisha
32
Maharishi Markandeshwar, Ambala
Haryana
33
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Tamil Nadu
34
Annamalai University, Annamalainagar
Tamil Nadu
35
K. S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru
Karnataka
36
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad
Maharashtra
37
Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences, Tirupati
Andhra Pradesh
38
Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal West
Manipur
38
Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Puducherry
Pondicherry
40