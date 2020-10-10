  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020 Results Soon: Know About NEET 2020 Result Dates, Marking Scheme, Tie-Breakers

NEET 2020 Results Soon: Know About NEET 2020 Result Dates, Marking Scheme, Tie-Breakers

NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA will announce the NEET 2020 results on October 12 on ntaneet.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 10, 2020 5:34 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Result 2020: All You Need To Know About NEET Cut Off Marks, Counselling, Reservation Criteria
NEET OMR Sheet 2020: Last Day To Challenge Response Sheet; Result On October 12
NEET Result 2020: Previous Year's NEET Cut Off Marks, Trends For Rajasthan
NEET Result 2020: Check Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Punjab
NTA Releases NEET 2020 OMR Sheet At Ntaneet.ac.in
NEET Result 2020: Know Last Year’s NEET Cut Off For Odisha
NEET 2020 Results Soon: Know About NEET 2020 Result Dates, Marking Scheme, Tie-Breakers
NTA 2020 Result Date Soon; Know Marking Scheme
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET 2020 results soon. More than 15 lakh aspirants await the results of the medical entrance tests scheduled on September 13. As many as 85-90 per cent aspirants of NEET, as per NTA’s attendance, took the medical entrance test this year among the registered candidates. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets. Before announcing the NEET results 2020, NTA will publish the official final NTA NEET answer keys.

|| Also Read ||

NEET 2020 Results Soon: Check State-Wise NEET Cut Offs From Last Year

NTA NEET Marking Scheme

NEET 2020 exam included 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2020 had equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section comprised 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.

As per the NTA NEET 2020 marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.

NEET 2020 Score = (Number of Correct Answers x 4) - (Number of Incorrect Answers x 1)

Since, the eligibility test of NEET is held in a single shift for all the candidates, the process of normalisation does not occur. However, NTA will follow a tie-breaking rule in case candidates score the same NTA NEET 2020 marks.

|| Also Read ||

NTA Warns NEET UG 2020 Candidates About False Assurances Of Admission

NTA NEET Tie Breaking Rule

If two or more candidates score the same NTA NEET 2020 marks, NTA follows a tie-breaking formula.

  • Candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in NTA NEET will be given preference

  • Preference will be provided to the one who have scored higher marks in Chemistry in NTA NEET 2020

  • Candidates with less number of attempted wrong answers in all the subjects in the eligibility test of NEET will also be at an advantage

  • Candidates older in age to be preferred

NEET Result 2020: How To Check

Candidates will be able to check NEET 2020 result by following these easy steps, once NTA releases the result --

  • Go to the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in

  • Click on “NEET Result 2020”

  • Insert the login credentials

  • Submit and view your NEET result

What After NEET 2020 Results

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start NEET 2020 counselling to grant admission in MBBS and BDS courses. The NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted entirely in online mode. The NEET qualified candidates willing to participate in the all india quota of NEET counselling or state quota of NEET counselling will be required to register first.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NTA NEET result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: Kirori Mal College Cutoff Out, 99% In Political Science
Live | DU Admission 2020 Live Updates: Kirori Mal College Cutoff Out, 99% In Political Science
NIT Hamirpur Director Terminated With Immediate Effect
NIT Hamirpur Director Terminated With Immediate Effect
DU Admissions 2020: Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 Announced; Check Course-Wise Cut Off List
DU Admissions 2020: Kirori Mal College Cut Off 2020 Announced; Check Course-Wise Cut Off List
DU Admission 2020: Check First Cut Off List Of Ramanujan College, Aurobindo, PGDAV
DU Admission 2020: Check First Cut Off List Of Ramanujan College, Aurobindo, PGDAV
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2020 To Be Announced Soon; How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................