NTA 2020 Result Date Soon; Know Marking Scheme

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the NEET 2020 results soon. More than 15 lakh aspirants await the results of the medical entrance tests scheduled on September 13. As many as 85-90 per cent aspirants of NEET, as per NTA’s attendance, took the medical entrance test this year among the registered candidates. NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets. Before announcing the NEET results 2020, NTA will publish the official final NTA NEET answer keys.

NTA NEET Marking Scheme

NEET 2020 exam included 180 multiple choice questions divided into three sections - Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). The Physics and Chemistry sections of NEET 2020 had equal weightage with 45 multiple choice questions each, and the Biology section comprised 90 questions. The total marks for NEET 2020 is 720.

As per the NTA NEET 2020 marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.

NEET 2020 Score = (Number of Correct Answers x 4) - (Number of Incorrect Answers x 1)

Since, the eligibility test of NEET is held in a single shift for all the candidates, the process of normalisation does not occur. However, NTA will follow a tie-breaking rule in case candidates score the same NTA NEET 2020 marks.

NTA NEET Tie Breaking Rule

If two or more candidates score the same NTA NEET 2020 marks, NTA follows a tie-breaking formula.

Candidates obtaining higher marks in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in NTA NEET will be given preference

Preference will be provided to the one who have scored higher marks in Chemistry in NTA NEET 2020

Candidates with less number of attempted wrong answers in all the subjects in the eligibility test of NEET will also be at an advantage

Candidates older in age to be preferred

NEET Result 2020: How To Check

Candidates will be able to check NEET 2020 result by following these easy steps, once NTA releases the result --

Go to the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in

Click on “NEET Result 2020”

Insert the login credentials

Submit and view your NEET result

What After NEET 2020 Results

The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) on behalf Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start NEET 2020 counselling to grant admission in MBBS and BDS courses. The NEET counselling 2020 will be conducted entirely in online mode. The NEET qualified candidates willing to participate in the all india quota of NEET counselling or state quota of NEET counselling will be required to register first.