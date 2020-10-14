NEET 2020 Exam Over, What’s Next

The National Testing Agency (NTA) held the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) today, on October 14. The NEET 2020 exam was conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm in the centre-based pen and paper mode. The NEET 2020 result along with the merit list and all India cut-off marks will be announced on October 16. For admission to undergraduate medical and allied programmes in the country, the NEET cut-off is the last rank for which the admission to the medical institutes will be offered.

The NEET administering body, NTA, had to conduct the test of NEET today again for the students who were unable to take the exams on September 13 due to reasons associated with COVID-19. Students can check the consolidated NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body -- ntaneet.ac.in on October 16.

After the announcement of NEET 2020 results, the exam conducting body will also release the state-wise NEET merit lists with the respective authorities to conduct the NEET counselling for 85 per cent medical and dental seats. Candidates will be able to register for the NEET counselling for the 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent state-quota seats.

NEET counselling under the 15 per cent AIQ include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for children of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune. While for the 85 per cent state quota seats NEET 2020 counselling will be conducted by the respective state authorities for admission to the state government and private dental, medical colleges.

NEET 2020 Merit List 2020: Tie-Breaking Procedure

The NEET UG paper comprised -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject had 45 multiple choice questions of 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked. In NEET 2020 entrance exam, if two or more candidates score the same NEET marks, the agency will follow a tie-breaking methodology to break the deadlock in this order to --