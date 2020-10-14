NEET 2020 Re-Exam: NTA To Hold NEET Phase 2 Test Today

The NEET 2020 re-exam will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has allowed those candidates who were unable to take NEET 2020 on September 13 to appear for NEET re-exam today. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, also known as NEET, is the entrance test for medical and allied programmes in the country. NEET is held as an offline centre-based pen-and-paper test.

As per a random sampling done after the end of NEET exam, NTA confirmed that 85-90 per cent students appeared in the eligibility test among the 15.97 lakh registered candidates. The NEET 2020 re-exams will now be held for around two lakh candidates

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, October 12 upheld the testing agency's decision to conduct the test of NEET 2020 again on October 14 for the students who could not appear in the eligibility test of medicine and allied programmes due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones in September.

NTA NEET Admit Card

The testing agency has issued the admit cards for phase two of NEET. The NEET 2020 re-exam admit card has mention of details including the names of candidates, roll numbers, NEET exam centres and reporting time. NTA has released exam day guidelines and a separate COVID-19 advisory during the NEET 2020 phase one of the exam. The guidelines were expected to be followed by all the candidates and NEET exam centre staff.

NTA will release the NEET 2020 results of all the aspirants of the entrance test on October 16. Along with the NEET results 2020, the exam conducting body will also release the NEET final answer keys and merit lists.