NTA NEET Phase Two Exam To Begin Shortly; Know Last Minute Details

NEET 2020 Re-Exam To Begin Shortly; All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency will hold the NEET 2020 re-exam between 2 pm and 5 pm today for the candidates who missed it due to COVID-19 in September.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 14, 2020 12:38 pm IST

New Delhi:

The NEET 2020 phase two exam will be held today from 2 pm to 5 pm in multiple exam centres across the country. The eligibility test of NEET conducted for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country will be held today again for the students who could not appear in the eligibility test of medicine and allied programmes due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones in September. The NEET 2020 exams from 2 pm will now be held for around two lakh candidates.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the gateway for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. NEET is held as an offline centre-based pen-and-paper test.

Students from across the nation reached NEET exam centres today for the NEET phase two exam. ANI in a social media post said: “Varanasi: Candidates arrive at an examination center to appear in NEET re-exam, an entrance test for medical and allied programmes, being held by National Testing Agency (NTA). NTA is conducting the examination today for the students who were unable to take it on September 13.”

NTA NEET Admit Card

The NTA NEET re-exam admit card issued by NTA has details of the candidates, their roll numbers, NEET exam centres and reporting time. The NEET 2020 admit card has also mention of exam day guidelines which are expected to be followed by all the candidates and NEET exam centre staff.

In order to complete the exam formalities, candidates must reach the NEET exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time of NEET. Students will be provided a fresh 3-ply mask before entering the NEET exam hall. In order to contain the infection, the candidate is expected to wear the freshly provided mask at all times.

The candidate must carry NEET re-exam admit card along with other documents including passport size photograph and photo ID proof to the NEET exam centre.

