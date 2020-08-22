  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics

NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics

In this article, we bring you the smart strategy to crack NEET with flying colours. Keep reading to know important topics and smart study tips for NEET preparation.

Education | Written By Gargi Tomar | Updated: Aug 22, 2020 8:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2020: MPs, Students Ask Education Minister To Defer Entrance Exams
NEET Exam 2020: Mistakes To Avoid During Exam Preparation
NEET 2020 Admit Card: NTA To Release NEET Hall Ticket Soon, Check How To Download
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
When Do You Start Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Here
NEET 2020 Preparation: How To Achieve Your Goal In One Month
NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics
NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics
New Delhi:

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single medical entrance examination for all medical courses in the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET sees around 16 lakh applicants every year. Admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, BVSc, and AH are on the basis of NEET scores.

With such fierce competition for the limited number of seats, the preparation time matters as it is not an exam to be taken lightly. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks is totally possible. In this article, we bring you the smart strategy to crack NEET with flying colours. Keep reading to know important topics and smart study tips for NEET preparation.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Know your enemy well: Syllabus and exam pattern

Acing NEET with a high score is nothing less than winning a battle. And your enemy in this battle is a huge pile of the syllabus that you are required to conquer. Having a sound knowledge of the complete NEET syllabus and its exam pattern is of extreme importance for students preparing for NEET.

NEET Exam Pattern:


Subject

Duration

Number of

Questions

Marks

Physics

Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Unanswered / Un-attempted questions will be given no marks

45

180

Chemistry

45

180

Biology (Botany & Zoology)

90

360

Total

180

720


Syllabus of NEET includes 180 multiple choice (objective type) questions in total which are segregated into three parts as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Biology section consists of 90 questions in total, whereas Chemistry and Physics consist of 45 questions each respectively. The maximum marks awarded are 720 which are further divided into three parts as 360 in Biology, 180 in Chemistry, and 180 in Physics. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers.

Complete NEET Syllabus: Topics according to weightage for NEET preparation

Check the topics in all three subjects and mark your strongest area with a green pencil and weak area with a red pencil. This will help you segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will be able to know how far you are from your target score. Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage followed by biology, then chemistry and physics. By this, you will be able to cover more syllabus in less time.

Physics

Class 11

Topics/ Units

Weight-age in percentage

Physical world and measurement

2%

Kinematics

3%

Laws of Motion

3%

Work, Energy and Power

4%

Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body

5%

Gravitation

2%

Properties of Bulk Matter

3%

Thermodynamics

9%

Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory

3%

Oscillation & Waves

3%


Class 12

Topics/ Units/ Concepts

Weight-age in percentage

Electrostatics

9%

Current Electricity

8%

Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism

5%

Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current

8%

Electromagnetic Waves

5%

Optics

10%

Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation

6%

Atoms & Nuclei

3%

Electronic Devices

9%


Chemistry

Class 11

Unit

Topic/ Chapters

Weightage in Percentage

I

Basic Concepts of Chemistry

1%

II

Structure of Atom

2%

III

Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties

2%

IV

Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5%

V

States of Matter: Gases and Liquids

2%

VI

Thermodynamics

8%

VII

Equilibrium

6%

VIII

Redox Reactions

3%

IX

Hydrogen

3%

X

s-Block Elements

2%

XI

Some p-Block Elements

2%

XII

Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques

4%

XIII

Hydrocarbons

3%

XIV

Environmental Chemistry

2%


Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*

I

Solid State

2%

II

Solutions

5%

III

Electrochemistry

2%

IV

Chemical Kinetics

3%

V

Surface Chemistry

2%

VI

Isolation of Elements

2%

VII

p-Block Elements

5%

VIII

d- and f-Block Elements

4%

IX

Coordination Compounds

9%

X

Haloalkanes and Haloarenes

3%

XI

Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers

4%

XII

Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids

4%

XIII

Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen

2%

XIV

Biomolecules

3%

XV

Polymers

3%

XVI

Chemistry in Everyday Life

2%


Biology

Class 11

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*


Diversity of Living Organisms

14%

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

5%

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

III

Cell: Structure and Function

9%

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

IV

Plant Physiology

6%

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

V

Human Physiology

20%

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration



Class 12

Unit

Topic / Chapters

Weightage*


Diversity of Living Organisms

14%

Chapter-1: The Living World

Chapter-2: Biological Classification

Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom

Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom

II

Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals

5%

Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants

Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants

Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals

III

Cell: Structure and Function

9%

Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life

Chapter-9: Biomolecules

Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

IV

Plant Physiology

6%

Chapter-11: Transport in Plants

Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition

Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants

Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development

V

Human Physiology

20%

Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption

Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases

Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation

Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination

Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement

Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination

Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration


Have a target score of at least 650+ and devote half of your day in studying for NEET preparation. These methods will help you formulate a strategy for yourself and study smartly.

Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously. Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time. Read NCERT line by line.

Mark important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously. After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these references.

For Biology, learn diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information more effectively. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET preparation.

For physics, solve as many questions as you can. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.

Your best friends - Best Books for NEET

While NCERT sets your foundation right, you need slightly advanced books to stay ahead of the competition. A list of books compiled with the help of toppers and experts are listed below.


Physics


Chemistry


Biology

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma


Objective Physics by DC Pandey


Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker


Fundamental Physics by Pradeep


Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov


Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon


ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern


Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee


Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman


Objective Biology by Dinesh


Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GRB Bathla publications for Biology

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 NEET Exam National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
Government School Teacher in Uri, Baramulla Creates Android App, Website To Help Students
JEE Main And NEET To Be Held As Per Schedule In September, Confirm Officials
JEE Main And NEET To Be Held As Per Schedule In September, Confirm Officials
Over 1 Lakh School Students Attend Tripura Neighbourhood Classes
Over 1 Lakh School Students Attend Tripura Neighbourhood Classes
NTA Reschedules UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 And Other Exams
NTA Reschedules UGC NET, IGNOU Phd 2020 And Other Exams
NEP 2020: Education Minister To Answer Questions On National Education Policy
NEP 2020: Education Minister To Answer Questions On National Education Policy
.......................... Advertisement ..........................