NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single medical entrance examination for all medical courses in the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET sees around 16 lakh applicants every year. Admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, BVSc, and AH are on the basis of NEET scores.

With such fierce competition for the limited number of seats, the preparation time matters as it is not an exam to be taken lightly. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks is totally possible. In this article, we bring you the smart strategy to crack NEET with flying colours. Keep reading to know important topics and smart study tips for NEET preparation.

Know your enemy well: Syllabus and exam pattern

Acing NEET with a high score is nothing less than winning a battle. And your enemy in this battle is a huge pile of the syllabus that you are required to conquer. Having a sound knowledge of the complete NEET syllabus and its exam pattern is of extreme importance for students preparing for NEET.

NEET Exam Pattern:





Subject Duration Number of Questions Marks Physics Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks. For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score. Unanswered / Un-attempted questions will be given no marks 45 180 Chemistry 45 180 Biology (Botany & Zoology) 90 360 Total 180 720





Syllabus of NEET includes 180 multiple choice (objective type) questions in total which are segregated into three parts as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Biology section consists of 90 questions in total, whereas Chemistry and Physics consist of 45 questions each respectively. The maximum marks awarded are 720 which are further divided into three parts as 360 in Biology, 180 in Chemistry, and 180 in Physics. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers.

Complete NEET Syllabus: Topics according to weightage for NEET preparation

Check the topics in all three subjects and mark your strongest area with a green pencil and weak area with a red pencil. This will help you segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will be able to know how far you are from your target score. Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage followed by biology, then chemistry and physics. By this, you will be able to cover more syllabus in less time.

Physics

Class 11 Topics/ Units Weight-age in percentage Physical world and measurement 2% Kinematics 3% Laws of Motion 3% Work, Energy and Power 4% Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5% Gravitation 2% Properties of Bulk Matter 3% Thermodynamics 9% Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 3% Oscillation & Waves 3%





Class 12 Topics/ Units/ Concepts Weight-age in percentage Electrostatics 9% Current Electricity 8% Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism 5% Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current 8% Electromagnetic Waves 5% Optics 10% Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 6% Atoms & Nuclei 3% Electronic Devices 9%





Chemistry

Class 11 Unit Topic/ Chapters Weightage in Percentage I Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1% II Structure of Atom 2% III Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties 2% IV Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5% V States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 2% VI Thermodynamics 8% VII Equilibrium 6% VIII Redox Reactions 3% IX Hydrogen 3% X s-Block Elements 2% XI Some p-Block Elements 2% XII Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques 4% XIII Hydrocarbons 3% XIV Environmental Chemistry 2%





Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage* I Solid State 2% II Solutions 5% III Electrochemistry 2% IV Chemical Kinetics 3% V Surface Chemistry 2% VI Isolation of Elements 2% VII p-Block Elements 5% VIII d- and f-Block Elements 4% IX Coordination Compounds 9% X Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 3% XI Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 4% XII Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 4% XIII Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen 2% XIV Biomolecules 3% XV Polymers 3% XVI Chemistry in Everyday Life 2%





Biology

Class 11 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage*

Diversity of Living Organisms 14% Chapter-1: The Living World Chapter-2: Biological Classification Chapter-3: Plant Kingdom Chapter-4: Animal Kingdom II Structural Organisation in Plants & Animals 5% Chapter-5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter-6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter-7: Structural Organisation in Animals III Cell: Structure and Function 9% Chapter-8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter-9: Biomolecules Chapter-10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division IV Plant Physiology 6% Chapter-11: Transport in Plants Chapter-12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter-13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter-14: Respiration in Plants Chapter-15: Plant - Growth and Development V Human Physiology 20% Chapter-16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter-17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter-18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter-19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter-20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter-21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter-22: Chemical Coordination and Integration









Class 12 Unit Topic / Chapters Weightage*

Have a target score of at least 650+ and devote half of your day in studying for NEET preparation. These methods will help you formulate a strategy for yourself and study smartly.

Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously. Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time. Read NCERT line by line.

Mark important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously. After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these references.

For Biology, learn diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information more effectively. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET preparation.

For physics, solve as many questions as you can. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.

For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.

Your best friends - Best Books for NEET

