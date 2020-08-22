NEET 2020 Preparation: Study Smartly for NEET Exam, Check Chapter-Wise Weightage, Important Topics
In this article, we bring you the smart strategy to crack NEET with flying colours. Keep reading to know important topics and smart study tips for NEET preparation.
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is the single medical entrance examination for all medical courses in the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), NEET sees around 16 lakh applicants every year. Admissions to MBBS, AYUSH, BDS, BVSc, and AH are on the basis of NEET scores.
With such fierce competition for the limited number of seats, the preparation time matters as it is not an exam to be taken lightly. With appropriate guidance, a crisp study plan, some smart-work, and a lot of diligent work, scoring high marks is totally possible. In this article, we bring you the smart strategy to crack NEET with flying colours. Keep reading to know important topics and smart study tips for NEET preparation.
Know your enemy well: Syllabus and exam pattern
Acing NEET with a high score is nothing less than winning a battle. And your enemy in this battle is a huge pile of the syllabus that you are required to conquer. Having a sound knowledge of the complete NEET syllabus and its exam pattern is of extreme importance for students preparing for NEET.
NEET Exam Pattern:
Subject
Duration
Number of
Questions
Marks
Physics
Each correct answer fetches 04 (four) marks.
For each incorrect answer, 01(one) mark will be deducted from the total score.
Unanswered / Un-attempted questions will be given no marks
45
180
Chemistry
45
180
Biology (Botany & Zoology)
90
360
Total
180
720
Syllabus of NEET includes 180 multiple choice (objective type) questions in total which are segregated into three parts as Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Biology section consists of 90 questions in total, whereas Chemistry and Physics consist of 45 questions each respectively. The maximum marks awarded are 720 which are further divided into three parts as 360 in Biology, 180 in Chemistry, and 180 in Physics. 4 marks are awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark is deducted for wrong answers.
Complete NEET Syllabus: Topics according to weightage for NEET preparation
Check the topics in all three subjects and mark your strongest area with a green pencil and weak area with a red pencil. This will help you segregate the syllabus into two parts and you will be able to know how far you are from your target score. Also, make a list of topics proceeding from highest weightage to the lowest weightage followed by biology, then chemistry and physics. By this, you will be able to cover more syllabus in less time.
Physics
Class 11
Topics/ Units
Weight-age in percentage
Physical world and measurement
2%
Kinematics
3%
Laws of Motion
3%
Work, Energy and Power
4%
Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
5%
Gravitation
2%
Properties of Bulk Matter
3%
Thermodynamics
9%
Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory
3%
Oscillation & Waves
3%
Class 12
Topics/ Units/ Concepts
Weight-age in percentage
Electrostatics
9%
Current Electricity
8%
Magnetic Effect of Current & Magnetism
5%
Electromagnetic Induction & Alternating Current
8%
Electromagnetic Waves
5%
Optics
10%
Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation
6%
Atoms & Nuclei
3%
Electronic Devices
9%
Chemistry
Class 11
Unit
Topic/ Chapters
Weightage in Percentage
I
Basic Concepts of Chemistry
1%
II
Structure of Atom
2%
III
Classification of Elements & Periodicity in Properties
2%
IV
Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5%
V
States of Matter: Gases and Liquids
2%
VI
Thermodynamics
8%
VII
Equilibrium
6%
VIII
Redox Reactions
3%
IX
Hydrogen
3%
X
s-Block Elements
2%
XI
Some p-Block Elements
2%
XII
Organic Chemistry: Basic Principles & Techniques
4%
XIII
Hydrocarbons
3%
XIV
Environmental Chemistry
2%
Class 12
Unit
Topic / Chapters
Weightage*
I
Solid State
2%
II
Solutions
5%
III
Electrochemistry
2%
IV
Chemical Kinetics
3%
V
Surface Chemistry
2%
VI
Isolation of Elements
2%
VII
p-Block Elements
5%
VIII
d- and f-Block Elements
4%
IX
Coordination Compounds
9%
X
Haloalkanes and Haloarenes
3%
XI
Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers
4%
XII
Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids
4%
XIII
Organic Compounds containing Nitrogen
2%
XIV
Biomolecules
3%
XV
Polymers
3%
XVI
Chemistry in Everyday Life
2%
Biology
Have a target score of at least 650+ and devote half of your day in studying for NEET preparation. These methods will help you formulate a strategy for yourself and study smartly.
Begin with Biology and one other subject simultaneously. Start studying your strongest topics with the most weightage. This way you will cover more topics in less time. Read NCERT line by line.
Mark important facts with a highlighter and make notes simultaneously. After completing NCERT, start reading extra study material available in the form of books, and preparation websites. Also, make notes from these references.
For Biology, learn diagrams by heart to understand a topic. Pictures help you retain the information more effectively. Diagrams are an important factor for NEET preparation.
For physics, solve as many questions as you can. Additionally, create a chapter-wise formula sheet that comprises all formulas and laws discussed in the chapter.
For chemistry, learn diagrams and chemical equations by heart. After completing every chapter, create a sheet for chemical equations and formulas to be used in solving the questions.
Your best friends - Best Books for NEET
While NCERT sets your foundation right, you need slightly advanced books to stay ahead of the competition. A list of books compiled with the help of toppers and experts are listed below.
Physics
Chemistry
Biology
Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma
Objective Physics by DC Pandey
Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick, and Walker
Fundamental Physics by Pradeep
Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov
Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon
ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern
Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee
Dinesh Chemistry Guide
Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)
Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman
Objective Biology by Dinesh
Objective Botany by Ansari
Pradeep Guide on Biology
GRB Bathla publications for Biology