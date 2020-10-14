NEET 2020 Phase 2 Exam Analysis Out; Students Found Paper Moderate

NEET 2020 phase 2 exam has been successfully conducted at various centres across the nation. National Testing Agency, or NTA, will release the NEET 2020 final answer key on October 16 at the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. The NEET re-exam between 2 pm and 5 pm held for admission to medical and allied courses was conducted for a total of 720 marks. Several coaching institutes, including Allen and Akash, have released the NEET 2020 phase 2 answer key today.

The NTA, this year, had to schedule the medical entrance test, NEET, again for the students who could not appear on September 13 due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in COVID-19 contained zones. Around two lakh candidates have appeared for the NEET 2020 re-exam today. The testing agency will release the NEET results 2020 of all the aspirants of the entrance test on October 16 along with the NEET final answer keys and merit lists.

NEET 2020 Phase 2 Exam Analysis

The overall paper of NEET was of easy to moderate level. The NEET UG paper comprised three subjects -- Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject had 45 multiple choice questions of 4 marks each and a negative mark of one for wrong answers marked.

NEET 2020 Re-exam: Physics

The difficulty level of the physics section was ‘moderate’. In comparison to NEET Phase-I, the Physics section was on a slightly higher difficulty level. The paper was largely based on the NCERT syllabus. The theoretical questions were from NCERT textbook including many solved NCERT examples. More numerical based questions were asked. Questions required tricky calculations. Questions were asked from the prescribed syllabus only. Overall the NEET paper was not lengthy.

NEET 2020 Re-exam: Chemistry

The difficulty level of the Chemistry section was ‘easy to moderate’. In comparison to Phase-I, Chemistry section was easy this time. All questions were based on the NCERT textbook. Similar to Phase-I, statements were directly taken from the NCERT textbooks. Questions were straightforward and easy to comprehend. Chemistry paper was not lengthy very easy going. No tricky calculations were required. Organic Chemistry did not require students to delve deep into the mechanism.

NEET 2020 Re-exam: Biology

As compared to Phase-I, NEET Biology part was comparatively easy. Overall, the difficulty level was ‘easy to moderate’. The NEET paper was largely balanced and well distributed as all the NCERT chapters were covered. In terms of question pattern, all aspects were covered with a lot of tables and match the following. The Biology section consisted of 42 questions from Zoology and 48 questions from Botany.