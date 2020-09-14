NEET 2020 Paper Analysis: NCERT Syllabus Followed; Questions Were Easy As Compared To The Last Year

The country's one of largest medical entrance examination NEET 2020 was held on September 13. In the view of COVID-19, the NEET exam, conducted in pen-paper mode, took place with safety precautions at various centres across the nation.

Experts at Allen Institute said that the NEET question paper ‘was normal this year’. There are chances for students to score high this time. NEET Cut off is also expected to be more this time as compared to the previous year.

NEET 2020 Question Paper Analysis

There was confusion among students regarding the language of each question in Physics and Biology. Physical chemistry was easy. In other subjects, there was a general paper like the previous year’s, but some questions were different this time. At the same time, the NCERT syllabus was completely followed. The difficulty level was low. According to the marking pattern, four marks will be given for each correct answer. One mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions.

NEET 2020: Physics Analysis

Physics paper was average. Out of the 45 questions, 17 questions were based on 11th class and 28 questions on 12th class syllabus. The level of 33 questions in the paper was easy and 11 were moderate. There was only 1 question whose level is considered difficult. 10 questions were asked from the Mechanics Topic.

While 5 questions were asked from Heat Topic, 2 from SHM & Waves, 14 from Electrodynamics, 4 from Optics and 10 from Modern & Electronics Topic. Basic Math and Vectors, WPE & Circular Motion in Mechanics, Sound Waves and Doppler Effect in SHM and Waves, Thermal expansion in Thermal Physics, Heat Transfer, EM in Electro Dynamics and Wave Optics in Optics, no questions were asked.

NEET 2020: Chemistry Analysis

Chemistry paper gave relief to the students. The paper was easy. A total of 45 questions were asked, of which the level of 25 questions was quite easy. Similarly, 17 questions were of moderate level and 3 questions were difficult. The maximum 24 questions were based on 12th class syllabus. While the remaining questions were asked from 11th-grade syllabus.

Maximum 16 questions were asked from Physical Chemistry. Apart from this, 15 questions were asked from Inorganic Chemistry and 14 from Organic Chemistry. The level of paper of inorganic chemistry was similar to the year 2019. While the paper of Physical and Organic Chemistry was easier than the year 2019. Almost all the topics were covered but, no questions were asked from Chemical Equilibrium, IUPAC Nomenclature, and Isomerism Topics.

NEET 2020: Biology Analysis

The paper of Biology was easy this time but it was lengthy as well. The level of total of 41 questions in the paper was quite easy, 34 medium level and 7 questions were of difficult level.

Maximum questions were based on NCERT syllabus. It covered 48 questions from class 11 syllabus while 42 questions were asked from 12th class syllabus. Comparing Botany and Zoology, 57 questions were asked from Botany while 33 questions came from Zoology.