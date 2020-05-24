NEET 2020 On July 26; Check Admit Card Updates Here

  • Home
The dates of downloading of NEET 2020 admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and NEET 2020 (ntaneet.nic.in).

Updated: May 24, 2020 6:17 pm IST

The NTA has now decided that the rescheduled NEET 2020 will be held on July 26, 2020 (Sunday) from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The National Testing Agency or NTA has said the dates for downloading NEET admit card for the exams scheduled for July 26 will be released in July second week. According to a statement released by the Agency, an autonomous organization under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, the dates of downloading of NEET 2020 admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and NEET 2020 (ntaneet.nic.in).

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is held for undergraduate admissions to medical and allied courses across India. Right now, NEET is the only pan India entrance examination which is being conducted for the medical undergraduate admissions.

The NEET UG 2020, which was to be conducted on May 3, 2020 (Sunday) had to be postponed due to the extraordinary circumstances arising from COVID-19 pandemic.

“The dates of downloading of Admit Cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and NEET (UG) -2020 (ntaneet.nic.in),” a statement from NTA said.

“The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the above websites for latest updates. For further clarifications related to NEET (UG)-2020, the candidates can also contact at 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” Dr Vineet Joshi, Director General NTA, said in a statement.

