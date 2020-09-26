NEET 2020 Official Answer Key Released By NTA; Download Code Wise PDFs, Check Marking Scheme

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET, answer keys have been released. National Testing Agency (NTA), the conducting body of the entrance test has released the NEET 2020 answer keys for all the sets including E1- E6, F1-F6, G1-G6 and H1-H6. Candidates can check the NTA NEET 2020 answer key at ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in. The NTA NEET 2020 official answer key can be used by the aspirants to calculate their scores and ascertain their chances of selection at desired institutes.

The details of raising objections including formats and uploading relevant supporting documents, however, will be provided later on. The NTA NEET answer key released today, the conducting body said, cannot be challenged. Further information relating to release of challenging the NEET 2020 answer keys and release of final official NTA NEET 2020 answer keys will be made available in the official website of NTA -- ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in.

The eligibility test of NEET 2020 was held on September 13 in two shifts. The test held in 3,843 exam centres is the sole examination for admission to medical and allied programmes in the country. As many as 15.97 candidates registered for the NTA NEET 2020 this year.

NTA NEET 2020 Marking Scheme

For each correct answer in NEET 2020, 4 marks will be awarded and for each incorrect response, 1 mark will be deducted. For unattempted questions in NTA NEET 2020, no mark, however, will be awarded or deducted. Candidates taking the NEET 2020 will be marked on the following formula to arrive at the final score --

NTA NEET 2020 Score = (4 x Correct Responses) - (1 x Incorrect Response)

NTA NEET 2020 Official Answer Key: How To Download