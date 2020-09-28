NEET 2020: NTA Opens Window To Challenge NEET Answer Key; Know How To Raise Objections

The National Entrance Cum Eligibility Test, (NEET 2020) was held on September 13, 2020, throughout the nation at various NEET exam centre. The NEET 2020 was conducted by NTA. The National Testing Agency has now opened the window and provided the facility to challenge the NEET answer key 2020 on website- ntaneet.nic.in.

The facility to challenge NEET answer key 2020 has been made available from September 27 (2 PM). The last date to raise objections is September 29 (2PM). The candidates will be required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000 as processing fee for each question challenged in NEET answer key.

“The NEET (UG) - 2020 has been conducted throughout the country on 13 September 2020. National Testing Agency is now providing the facility to challenge the NEET answer key uploaded on the website. The procedure for the challenge of answer key may be used. This facility is available from 27.09.2020 (2.00 PM) to 29.09.2020 (2.00 PM). The candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question challenged,” reads the official statement.

The payment of the NEET answer key processing fee can be done through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking up to 4 PM of September 29. The NEET answer key processing fee will be refunded if the NEET answer key challenge is found correct by the authorities. No challenge in NEET answer key will be accounted without a receipt of the NEET answer key processing fee.

The authorities will not record the NEET answer key 2020 challenges received by post or email. Therefore, the candidates are advised not to post or email their NEET responses or clarification regarding the NEET answer key.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates.

NEET Answer Key 2020: How To Challenge, Raise Objections

The procedure for the challenge of NEET answer key 2020 is as follows:

1. Visit the NTA website https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

2. Login using application number and password and submit.

3. Click ‘Apply for KEY Challenge’.

4. Select the test booklet Code

5. You will see 180 questions (Physics/Chemistry/Biology (Botany & Zoology) in sequential order.

6. Select question(s) to be challenged.

7. The number next to the question under the column ‘answer as per NTA stands for the correct NEET answer key to be used by NTA.

8. Once you select any question for the challenge, you will see four options under the column ‘Suggested Answer(s) by the Candidate’.

9. If you wish to challenge, you may use anyone or more of the option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the checkbox. ✓

10. After clicking your desired option for all questions you want to challenge, scroll down, ‘Submit’ and move to the next screen.

11. Screen will display your NEET challenges.

12. Click ‘Final Submit’.

13. Pay the NEET answer key processing fee.

14. On the next window, click on ‘Go for Payment”.

15. Select mode of payment and pay your processing fee of Rs 1,000 for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.

16. After successful payment, download/print the NEET answer key challenge receipt.

17. In case the challenge is found correct, the processing fee will be refunded in the same account.