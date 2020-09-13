NEET 2020: NTA Concludes Medical Entrance Test Today; Check What Next

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, taking safety and security precautions at the NEET 2020 exam centres, NTA concludes the three-hour pen-paper based medical entrance test. The admission test to medical and allied courses, National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET 2020), held today between 2 pm and 5 pm had around 15.97 lakh registrations. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, the NTA had earlier released special exam day guidelines and advisory which were to be followed strictly by all candidates and staff at the exam centres. The use of face masks and gloves, as well as carrying individual hand sanitisers and a transparent water bottle were made mandatory this year.

NTA had earlier said that over 99 per cent of students have been assigned their ‘first choice of centre cities’. NTA held the admission test of NEET 2020 in 3843 exam centres across the country.

At the examination centres today, the entrance to the exam hall was staggered and 'isolation rooms' had been made for candidates whose body temperature is above a prescribed limit. Additionally, announcements have been made for the students to maintain social distancing and other measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

NEET 2020 Exam Analysis

As per students at several exam centres, some have found the NEET 2020 paper to be “easy to moderate” level while many others found it to be “lengthy and time consuming”. NEET is held for a total marks of 720 for 180 questions, 45 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology.

NEET 2020 Answer Key

Although some unofficial answer keys will be released soon, NTA is expected to release the provisional answer keys at the official website -- ntaneet.nic.in. The provisional NEET answer keys of NTA can also be challenged with relevant evidence within a stipulated time. The final NEET result will be declared after considering the challenges made.

NEET 2020: Students' Reaction While Reaching The Exam Centre Today

Mohammad Ovais, who came from Moradabad to his exam centre in Dilshad Garden here, said his entry slot was at 11 am. "I left from Moradabad at 5 am. It is not that risky if everybody follows all precautions, the problem arises when people take it casually. There was no crowding at the centres as everybody had designated slots," he said. Vanhika Chaurasia, a resident of Rohini said, "Online exam would have been a better option than a pen and paper-based test but we have no option. More delay in exams would have caused loss of a year". For Yuvraj Kumar, the bigger concern was travelling by public transport.

"Thankfully metro services resumed before the exam because I was concerned about that and other modes of public transport are not as safe. We were given separate masks at the centre and we had to dispose of the one we were wearing before," he said.

Ajmal Ismail, who took the exam at a Mayur Vihar centre said, "More than the coronavirus it was the anxiety whether exams are happening or will still be postponed, that caused me more stress. I have done my preparation well and taken all precautions."